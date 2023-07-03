‘The World Was Against Us’: Ray J and Princess Love Reveal What Changes They Made In Order to Revive Their Marriage

Ray J and Princess Love have given their marriage another try, and it appears as if they couldn’t be happier.

The married couple looked happy and in love on the red carpet at the 2023 BET Awards last weekend, where they shared a kiss for the cameras. Inside the event and onstage is where Ray professed his love for Princess in front of a live audience while calling out the men in her DMs prior their reconciliation.

“And to all you fly guys out there that’s been in my wife’s DMs when we wasn’t together — I see you, and I just wanna let you know she’s mine,” he said. “She’s mine.”

Princess Love and Ray J attend the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022, in Los Angeles. (Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images,)

During an interview with “Entertainment Tonight” host Kevin Frazier at the 2023 BET Awards and discussed how they were able to revive their love in spite of all of their very public challenges.

“Love wins,” Ray J said. “It always does, over — over negativity over insecurity over anything. Love will always win, and so tonight we together and it’s our first time presenting like this at such a big stage like this and I think that’s just because love won.”

When asked about the difficulty of finally getting to this point Love shared, “I mean love is hard. It’s never easy, but it always works out. That’s what it’s meant to be.”

Ray J credited them “becoming best friends” as something that helped improve their relationship with each other.

“She’s my best buddy, I’m her best buddy. And all the friends and everybody we had around they gotta get out of our bubble. And I think once we start locking in like that, it just became super fun,” he said.

According to Love, they made it a priority to “shut everybody out” in order to successfully end up in a better place as a couple. She confessed, “I feel like there were a lot of people like who were against us. And even like some of the world was against us.”

Though critics were heavily against them, Love noted that their focus is solely on them and their “beautiful family.”

Ray J letting the world know & the guys in her dm that Princess will be forever his queen 👸✊🏾#BETAwards pic.twitter.com/SAf3jvRxli — ⚡️🌊Awesome Darius⚡️🌊 (@KingPowell19973) June 26, 2023

Love and Ray J share two adorable children; 5-year-old Melody and 3-year-old Epik Norwood.

As for Ray J, he stated that his focus shifted once he learned the importance of compromise and understanding, which previously caused friction amongst them.

“When you looking at the edge and it’s about to be over for real and this is for sure, it changes the whole scope of things and so I’m happy we, we stuck in there,” he said.

Love first filed for divorce from Ray J back in early 2020 but asked for a dismissal a few months later. That following September the “Sexy Can I” singer filed to end their marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.” However, he decided to call it off the following March.

Ray J filed for the second time in October 2021, and this time he requested a dismissal last March. The two wed back in 2016 and since their marriage has been marred by infidelity, intense arguments, and who knows what else.

But, it looks like they are choosing love as they continue on with their holy matrimony.