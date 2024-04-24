‘Brandy Get Your Brother’: Ray J’s Face Tattoos and Bizarre Social Media Posts Are Raising Concern Over His Mental State

Hollywood hustler Ray J has made a radical change to his appearance. The “Love and Hip Hop: Miami” star has gotten multiple tattoos on his face and promises to get more.

Speculation is running rampant regarding the motivations behind the former child star’s change, with some suggesting he may be grappling with psychological challenges.

However, Ray J himself views this as a deliberate step toward liberation from his past career as an artist and personality. He asserts that this transformation will enable him to channel his energies more effectively into his pursuits as an entrepreneur.

Ray J debuts his new face tattoos and some concerning messages to match. (Photos: @rayj/Instagram)

The face tattoos include the names of his two children, Melody and Epik, a series of stars under his eyes and the logo of his reality show laden Tronix TV network.

The “One Wish” recording artist took to social media to show off his ink and comment on why he made the bold cosmetic move.

“Yeah, I look real unattractive now,” Ray J said before showing off his sideburn tats with his daughter’s and son’s names.

“Tattoos on my face … That means I can’t do no more movies. I can’t host no TV shows, you know what I’m saying,” he said while mugging for the camera and rubbing on his face to show that the work is not coming off.

“Like it’s all in for me now, n—ga,” he explained before adding that he was not going to wear makeup to cover up his face.

Ray J went on to say that he tattooed his face “on purpose” because he never wanted to have another “call time.”

“I only want to make the call time, and what better way to do that than to just decorate your body with what you believe in,” the former reality star said.

Ray, who recently revealed the fourth divorce filing between him and estranged Princess Love over the course of their marriage, said that many people, fans, and strangers, have reached out to him to ask about the face art. He claims even some doctors tapped in to check on his mental health and make sure his decision-making is coming from a place of pure sanity.

“I had a few doctors call me and DM me. Thank you, I appreciate the love because if you worried about me, then please let me know,” Ray J stated in a separate clip. “If I’m going left, help me go right. I’mma listen.”

He continued, “Everybody tripping. … I’m about to go finish them right now, and I’mma really go big today. When I’m done with them, then I think everybody might f—k with them.”

People on YouTube chimed in on the new ink, wondering if the forever youthful Ray J is about to make that change.

“You wait til your 40’s to get a face tat is kinda suspicious… What’s wrong Ray,” one person wrote.

Another said, “Brandy get your brother Ms. Norwood where are u he needs help.”

A third comment read, “You getting older not younger… please stop.”

Many questioned if he was under the influence of any “drugs.” One observer wrote, “This Doesn’t Feel Right Ray! Go Somewhere And Pray For Peace Of Mind.”

This is not the first time that people have come for the multihyphenate regarding his tattoos. In 2022, when he got his sister Brandy’s face tattooed on his leg, people thought it was weird. However, the singer known as the Vocal Bible appreciated her brother honoring her that way (even with the portrait having bloodshot eyes).

“It’s like a Basquiat-type of style,” Brandy explained to People. “I didn’t understand it at first … but then he explained it to me and showed me the tattoo artist’s whole page and it was amazing.”

Adding, “I’m just glad he got a tattoo of me.”