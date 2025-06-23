‘Disgusting’: Outrage Erupts Over Bianca Censori’s Skimpy Shorts During Outing with Kanye as Fans Say She’s ‘More Desperate for Attention’ Than His Ex-Wife

Controversial rap artist Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori stepped out for what seemed like a routine shopping trip in New York City’s SoHo district over the weekend, where Censori’s outfit choice quickly transformed their casual outing into the latest internet talking point.

During the couple’s Saturday afternoon, the 30-year-old Australian architect wore skimpy black briefs and a see-through fitted top — sparking intense reactions across social media platforms.

Bianca Censori’s skimpy look during a New York shopping trip with husband Kanye West sparks outrage online. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

During the Saturday outing, Censori showcased her distinctive fashion sense by wearing a pair of matte black panty shorts paired with a fitted, sheer long-sleeved black top that left little to the imagination. She completed the daring look with open-toed black pumps featuring thin straps that wrapped upward to her knees

West complemented his wife’s all-black aesthetic with his own monochromatic outfit consisting of a zipped jacket, matching pants, and black-and-blue trainers.

The couple’s public appearance quickly ignited a firestorm of reactions from online observers, with many expressing their disapproval in no uncertain terms.

“We seen it all, there is no shock left after the flaps,” declared one Daily Mail reader, reflecting a sentiment of fatigue with Censori’s increasingly bold fashion choices.

However, not all criticism was aimed solely at Censori, as some pointed out perceived double standards in public reception.

“When Kim dressed like this no one said anything but Bianca gets slated for it! Double standards completely!” argued another commenter, drawing comparisons between Censori and West’s ex-wife.

The discourse took a harsher turn as additional critics weighed in.

“This is disturbing and disgusting!” exclaimed one particularly vocal detractor, while another dismissively labeled her a “Shein Kim,” suggesting she was merely a cheaper imitation of Kardashian’s style.

Perhaps most cutting was the assessment that “She’s morphing into Kim K but actually seems even more desperate for attention than Kim.”

This latest controversy adds to a growing pattern of public pushback against Censori’s wardrobe decisions. Her appearance at the 2025 Grammy Awards became another internet-breaking moment when she walked the red carpet in another sheer dress that left little to the imagination. It also made people question whether she was dressing like that on her own accord or if her husband was her stylist, as Kardashian had claimed he was during their marriage.

Since marrying the Grammy-winning artist in December 2022, Censori has consistently pushed boundaries with her sartorial selections.

However, she’s surprised many onlookers at times, such as when she was spotted with the “Gold Digger” chart-topper on June 12, fully dressed, shocking people who have gotten used to her wearing revealing gear.

Censori was also posted on June 6, looking more demure than she normally does when she is out with her husband.

Former partners have publicly addressed West’s controlling tendencies about his partners’ clothing choices. Reality television star Amber Rose, who previously dated the rapper, stated on Shannon Sharpe’s podcast that “Kanye for sure is dressing her like that. He did the same thing to me and Kim,” suggesting a pattern of behavioral control that extends beyond creative collaboration.

Though Rose believes that the “DONDA” artist has a way of making his ladies dress scantily, when his children’s mother Kim posed without a shirt on June 14 she did it on her own accord. The SKIMS owner posted the racy images within the 14-slide carousel on her Instagram page.

As Censori continues to navigate life in the public eye, her fashion choices remain a lightning rod for both criticism and defense.