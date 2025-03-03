‘WTF You Okay ?’: Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori Lets It All Hang Out Again as She Shares Bizarre New Post

Bianca Censori is provocative and gets the people going with her stripped-down approach to fashion and self-expression, so it’s no wonder that her latest nude stunt is causing a frenzy.

The Australian-born model is presumably generating buzz for her debut fashion film — often referred to as “Bianca,” though the feature’s poster reads “Preview Act” in Japanese script — produced by her husband Kanye West with a single photo of herself wearing nothing but a pair of beige slingback heels and a blond wig.

Censori’s project was filmed in Japan, where she and the “College Dropout” rapper have been traveling for the past year, and featured a scene of the controversial figure in an ash blond wig and rolling on the floor in a sheer bodysuit.

Bianca Censori shares a new post of her baring it all for social media followers. (Photo: @ye/Instagram)

The image posted on March 3 showcased Censori, 30, with a side profile shot. She was seated on tan carpet in beige heels with her head turned toward a large window covered with sheer white curtains. It was a hit with followers who revel in seeing the woman dressed in her signature barely there attire, or better yet, without a single thread of clothing to cover any part of her figure.

“Aussie doll !” Enthusiastically wrote one fan. Another typed, “QUEEEEEEN BIANCA ! A wife.”

But an overwhelming show of displeasure could also be found in her comments. At first, someone wrote, “Here we go again,” as another individual suggested, “Censori should be censored.” A third person asked, “Wtf you okay ???????????”

Discussions regarding her well-being have been nonstop since the former Yeezy architect married West in December 2022. Speculation about the motivation for her nudity includes the “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” rapper being accused of controlling her image and that the couple are exhibitionists.

Some have even suspected that the Grammy Award winner and Censori masterminded their stunts as a way to troll his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, with whom he shares four children. A reaction suggesting so read, “Is this a clap back at Kim?”

In December, the SKIMS founder donned a similar blond wig as she creepily crawled through a house littered with inebriated people. She eerily sang “Santa Baby” in the bizarre video that ended with her on her knees at the foot of actor Macaulay Culkin.

Culkin was dressed as St. Nick and holding a camcorder, seemingly recording the entire tableau.

Another critic bluntly reacted with, “Why dont you just do porn.” Last year, West confirmed his plans to launch Yeezy Porn, though speculative reports claimed that his wife was against the business venture.

The rumored rift between the pair reached new heights in February when tabloids began reporting speculation that West and Censori were headed for divorce. However, neither of them have supported those claims on social media.