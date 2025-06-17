‘Glad to See Her Fully Dressed’: Bianca Censori’s All-Black Look While Out with Kanye West Has Fans Doing a Double Take

Bianca Censori is switching up her style, although some people believe it might be temporary.

The 30-year-old, who is married to rapper and entrepreneur, Kanye West, stepped out in New York City rocking something the public doesn’t get to see her in often — clothes.

Technically, Censori always has something on when she steps out, but more than half of her body — including areas considered highly intimate — is often exposed. TMZ spotted the couple on June 12, but what caught fans’ attention was Censori wearing an outfit that covered her almost from head to toe.

Bianca Censori steps out fully clothed with Kanye West in NYC. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Censori went for an incognito look while out with her husband as she sported a black leather trench coat and black high-heeled boots. She accessorized the ensemble with black shades and dark brown hair that appeared to be a wig.

It’s unclear if it was by design, but her long, wavy wig looked like a deliberate disguise — with soft waves cascading over her face, almost like she didn’t want to be recognized.

But if she was trying to stay under the radar, it’s a near-impossible task next to her superstar husband — especially since he made no effort to blend in.

West, who’s rarely seen in anything but black, flipped the script — stepping out in a white denim jacket and matching jeans, bold brown shoes, and his trademark black shades that practically demanded attention.

Yet most fans online are only talking about Censori’s outfit in the comment section of Yahoo’s repost of Parade’s story about the couple’s outing.

One person said, “Glad to see her fully dressed.”

Another sarcastic critic wrote, “How is anyone supposed to recognize her with clothes on?????”

A third said, “Yes she looks like someone who is trying not to be noticed for once with a long coat, boots , long hair wig and sunglasses. It is refreshing to see.”

As for Censori and West last week, the two reportedly were leaving an unspecified event in the Big Apple.

West also made time to show up to court in support of his friend Sean “Diddy” Combs. Combs is on trial for a multi-count indictment which includes charges on racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

The Associated Press reports that West arrived at the federal courthouse in Manhattan around noon and only spent about 40 minutes there before leaving. He wasn’t admitted into the courtroom where the actual trial is underway. Instead, he was taken into an overflow room to watch the testimony on a monitor. He left shortly after he realized other people were getting into the room once they noticed he was in there.