‘Almost Didn’t Recognize Her’: Resurfaced Photo of Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori Has Fans Saying ‘She Looks Even Better with Clothes On’

Bianca Censori’s attire is making her go viral again, but this time it’s because she’s actually wearing clothes.

Old images of the model predating her husband Kanye West are making their way around the internet and causing uproar because fans can’t believe how different (and good) she looks with clothes on.

Old photos of Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori leave fans in shock. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

When Censori and West made their relationship public in January 2023, her barely there attire was chalked up to being West’s muse and inspiration behind his Yeezy brand. Over time, her partially-clothed outfits and shocking red carpet appearances became the norm and what fans expected.

When the old photos reemerged, the transformation left social media users stunned by the dramatic difference..

On Jun. 6, X account @traxstarrr posted a picture of the Australian beauty with long dark hair, wearing a black lace-up-style halter top.

Although the top is somewhat revealing, it’s pretty modest compared to the jaw-dropping fashion she wears now.

Several followers noted how refreshing and surprising it was to see Censori wearing clothes.

“She wear clothes?” one person asked on X.

“Almost didn’t recognize her cause she has clothes on,” wrote a second person, while another claimed, “She looks even better with clothes on.”

A fourth said, “She looks different with clothes on.”

kanye west wife, bianca censori pic.twitter.com/2GDo3IjHQL — trax (@traxstarrr) June 6, 2025

Several followers made comments about how, without the distracting clothing, they finally realized they never noticed Censori’s face before.

In Jan. 2023, shortly after her first public appearance as Mrs. West, a Ye fan account on Instagram shared several images of Censori from around the same era as the recent viral picture.

One of the flicks featured Censori with the same long brown hair, sporting a see-through tank top while smoking a cigarette. She can be seen Censori her assets in a strappy black bikini in another image; then a Yeezy two-piece with just a belt covering her chest in another.

The fifth image was a black-and-white headshot, and the sixth photo seemed heavily influenced by West, as the former architectural designer is seen wearing a black two-piece and black sunglasses with her hair pulled back in a sleek bun.

“How you gon try to level up on a ex and get a girl that look just like them? Kim wins again unfortunately,” said one fan, as many also pointed out how much Censori looked like West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

The reprise of Censori’s more modest images comes after a string of moments where she was seen sans clothing or alluding to being uncovered.

On Sunday, Feb. 2, Censori and West appeared on the red carpet for the 67th Annual Grammy Awards.

West wore an all-black ensemble while Censori strolled behind him clad in a black fur coat. At his command, she dropped the coat to reveal a mesh mini-dress with nothing underneath, giving the illusion that she was fully undressed.

Kanye West and his Wife Bianca Sensori kicked out of Grammys after showing up uninvited – Economic Times



Grammy Awards pic.twitter.com/W7loQS4O9w — Islamist Cannibal (@Raviagrawal300) February 3, 2025

In May, she caused another ruckus after appearing completely unclothed during one of Ye’s rant-filled livestreams.

In a clip that fans called “disgusting,” celebrity streamer Sneako, who was present during the broadcast, scrambles to cover the camera as Censori enters the room with West following behind her.

Lately, headlines have accused West of exploiting Censori and forcing her to dress and act in a manner that would increase shock value and gain attention. Now, with the recent resurfacing of old images showing Censori enjoying wearing clothes, it appears the whispers about the rapper’s controlling ways may be valid.