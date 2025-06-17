‘She’s Jealous of Bianca’: Outrage Erupts After Kim Kardashian Goes Topless In New Photos, Fans Say She’s Eyeing for Kanye West’s Attention

Is Kanye West’s old wife competing with his new one?

That’s what people seem to think after Kim Kardashian went topless in a set of grainy footage of her posing in a NYC hotel room.

While it’s not new for the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star to bring out her sexy side when a camera is in the room, her ex-husband’s current wife Bianca Censori might have surpass Kardashian at showing skin in public and in content, after viewing her June 14 uploads on Instagram.

Kardashian’s racy posts showed the mom of four wearing a busty black leather barely there bikini top with crosses on each cup. She paired it with black shorts and a thick silver chain with multiple crosses on it.

The reality star turned up the sex appeal as she posed on a bed and in front of it with the focus on her glistening necklace. The camera also caught multiple snapshots of her chest with close-ups.

But what shocked many was the topless photos of Kardashian shared within the 14 slide carousel. Kardashian went completely topless as she posed on her stomach, giving observers a view of her back, upper hip and, in some images, her black knee-high boots.

“2am nyc time,” she captioned the collage, which was followed by a video montage of the grainy images and others. The person behind the lens is named Indiana, whom Kardashian has worked with several times before. Based on his past work, the artist’s final product often carries a vintage, VHS-style aesthetic paired with a sultry theme, featuring models dressed and posed seductively.

However, Daily Mail readers were not shy about their thoughts on why Kardashian decided to do this type of shoot in the first place, assuming it has to do with Kanye’s current wife.

One person said, “She’s jealous of Bianca getting all the attention and trying to be like her, be sexy, and copying her.”

Another wrote, “I’m beginning to think she’s jealous of Censori.”

Censori, who recently made headlines after appearing in New York with West for Diddy’s trial, has established a pattern of dressing quite provocatively since she married West in 2022. They married a month after he finalized his divorce from Kim and since then, Censori’s been photographed in public very wearing revealing sheer clothing on multiple continents.

Even at this year’s Grammys, Kanye’s wife made a rep carpet appearance wearing a black floor-length coat that she removed to reveal a see-through dress with nothing underneath it. The “College Dropout” rapper stood beside her proudly, while many online hoped her antics would get them banned from attending in the future.

As for Kardashian, she’s no stranger to pushing the limits — regularly posting seductive photos in curve-hugging outfits. This isn’t her first time posing topless either, and she’s bared her backside more than once for the camera.

A third person commented, “She looks very pretty but these pictures are getting old. We’ve all seen 30,000 of them.”

Flashing back to the moment the world first learned why she was famous, one person commented, “Getting the rayJ tape vibe. That strange line where her derriere meets her back, like it got squeezed into a wall.”

Ray J claimed on IG Live that Kris Jenner made him and Kim Kardashian shoot three sex tapes so that she could choose the best one:



“She watched and said ‘We're gonna go with the first one cause it's better, it gives my daughter a better look.’” pic.twitter.com/6XVcD8hSaK — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 11, 2022

Another noted, “Reverting to her usual form, what an embarrassment.”

All in all, Kardashian is probably going to strive to look as beautiful and sexy as she can her whole life.

She told Allure in 2022, “I really, genuinely care about looking good. I probably care more than 90 percent of the people on this planet. It’s not easy when you’re a mom and you’re exhausted at the end of the day or you’re in school, and I’m all of the above. I do my beauty treatments usually late at night. After everyone’s in bed, I’m doing laser treatments.”