‘I Feel Very Sorry for Bianca’: Kanye West Cashes In on Bianca Censori’s Red Carpet Scandal After She Becomes the ‘Most Googled Person on Earth’

Despite not actually attending the event, Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori were the talk of the Grammys with their scandalous red carpet stunt.

Ye and Censori made their grand entrance on the red carpet as if it were their own runway on Sunday, Feb. 2. Kanye wore a normal all black outfit, but Censori, on the other hand, wore a mesh mini dress sans undergarments.

The fashion choice exposed her entire body and it left onlookers with a mix of emotions including shock, disgust, and even confusion.

Concerns for Bianca Censori after Kanye West’s scandalous Grammys stunt. (Photo: Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)

However, the “Bullies” rapper seemingly had a motive all along — and it was to monetize the moment. On February 3, a day after his Grammy Awards stunt, West took to his Instagram Story to post a screenshot of trending searches on Google.

One screenshot revealed Censori as being Googled more than the Grammy Awards itself. In a follow-up screenshot, data showed that “bianca censori grammys” had amassed over 5 million Google searches in the past day.

“The most googled person on earth wearing YZY women’s,” West wrote on the third image posted to his Instagram Stories. He added a link to his website before showing the next slide where Censori’s “invisible dress” was now for sale.

Ye posts analytics of wife trending online. (Photo: @ye/Instagram)

In one of his final slides on his story Kanye wrote, “WE BEAT THE GRAMMIES,” followed by another one that read “FOR CLARITY FEBRUARY 4TH 2025 MY WIFE IS THE MOST GOOGLED PERSON ON THE PLANET CALLED EARTH.”

While others may not have approved of Ye and Censori’s scandalous performance, the father of four seemed more than proud.

Fans chimed in on the post of the invisible dress on Ye’s page.

One person wrote, “I feel very sorry for Bianca, how empty is she?” Someone else said, “being ye fan is getting more difficult day by day.”

A third person asked, “Why though???? u have kids.” While another concerned follower wrote, “Bro it was too much. Fear God, it’s ur wife Protect her.”

Ye and Censori have been married since December 2022, about a month after he and his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, finalized their divorce. Ye and Censori haven’t had any children together yet but the “Jesus Walks” rapper has already welcomed four with Kardashian.