‘This Guy Has Serious Issues’: Kanye West Raises Eyebrows After Directing Provocative Shoot with Bianca Censori with 20-Year-Old Sister Amid Couple’s Troubled Marriage

Kanye West has turned his X-rated creative concepts into a family affair. A new video of the rapper on the set of a shoot is circulating on social media. It shows him seemingly in director mode as his wife, Bianca Censori, and her sister, Angelina Censori, act as his muses. They are reportedly working in Mallorca, Spain.

The Yeezy architect was dressed in black thigh-high PVC boots, a black thong, and a black half-dress that covered her right leg but left her backside exposed, sans the straps that kept the oufit intact. Her sister wore a black bikini halter top with a pair of fitted black pants and heels.

Kanye West stirs harsh reactions from critics after enlisting his wife, Bianca Censori, and her sister, Angelina Censori, for risqué shoot. Photos: Ye_world/Instagram.

In the video, Bianca is shown approaching West as he sits on the edge of a stage. At one point, she straddles him before standing up and assisting him to his feet. Angelina is observed standing behind the couple as she adjusts her top. Before the clip ends, the trio appears to approach a red curtain at the back of the production.

It is unclear what the rapper and ladies are working on, but the lack of details would not deter critics who have grown fed up with the nude antics from reacting. A naysayer declared, “He’s getting what he wants, attention. He found one, now maybe two chicks that go along with his depravity.”

A second person scoffed, “This guy has serious issues. When will he be investigated.”

“I thought she was divorcing him?” asked another commenter. West and Bianca have been married since December 2022.

Several reports have alleged that the hip-hop artist’s insatiable desire to control the 30-year-old’s image and his hypersexual stunts had become major issues in the relationship. In the song “Bianca,” he rapped that she “ran away” days after she appeared nearly naked by his side on the red carpet for the Grammys.

A purported source told RadarOnline that “she’s distraught and feeling like the whole world is judging her,” and is looking to repair her reputation amid her husband’s public meltdowns and controversies. As for Angelina, 20, a critic wrote, “It seems the younger sister is as attracted to all those Yeezy bucks and fame as Bianca is.”

The younger Aussie has drawn comparisons to her sister as her skimpy attire has come under scrutiny in recent months.