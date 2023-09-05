Furious Italians Ban Kanye West And ‘Wife’ Bianca Censori For Life After Couple Commit a Lewd Act On a Boat In Venice: ‘He is No Longer Welcome’

Kanye West and Bianca Censori may want to rethink their public displays of affection after wearing out their welcome with a boating company in Venice, Italy.

The alleged newlyweds committed themselves to each other in a private ceremony in January, though they have yet to obtain a marriage license. The controversial rapper made headlines this week after photos of him and the model onboard a water taxi became the subject of social media chatter.

Venice boat company bans Kanye West and wife Bianca Censori after NSFW photos seemingly catch them in a lewd act. (Photos: Daily Mail)

In the viral images, West is sitting down with his pants hanging low enough to expose his bare buttocks. Censori appears to have her head in his lap in a compromising position, making it seem as though she was performing an intimate act.

Venezia Turismo Motascafi, the water taxi company, responded to the outrage by issuing a lifetime ban prohibiting the couple from setting foot on their vessels in the future.

A spokesperson issued a statement to the Daily Mail, explaining that they learned of the indecent engagement between the rapper and the 28-year-old after images surfaced online.

“On board, the driver had to keep a lookout for traffic and did not see these obscenities. If this had happened, he would have immediately disembarked and reported the transgressors to those in authority,” the statement said.

At first I thought the man on the phone was calling the police because there’s a homeless bum on his boat but it turned out to be Kanye West 😂🤣😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/YO8NFYSsGO — M.O.B (@Mykoladoo) September 5, 2023

“In addition, there was a third person on board the taxi, who accompanied Mr. and Mrs. West, who obstructed the captain’s view to the stern in any case.”

RELATED: Fans Are Shocked About Reports Kanye West Is Married Months After Divorce from Kim Kardashian

The spokesperson went on to note, “We completely dissociate ourselves from such acts and behaviour. Mr. West and his wife will certainly no longer be welcome on board our company’s boats.” Reactions from social media users expressed a lack of shock over the “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” artist’s latest antics.

“Kanye getting cancelled yet again,” declared one person.

Someone else tweeted, “I’d understand if there was some artistic element, voyeur schtick, or performance but we know for a fact he forces people to look at porn at work. West does this to cross boundaries personally. He does this in public to force people to watch because it makes him feel in control.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE.

A third person wrote, “Yooo he has no respect for his kids smh.” West shares four children with Kim Kardashian, his former wife of six years.

Kanye has proudly professed his affinity for adult content. Last year, an investigation was launched into claims he subjected Yeezy and Adidas staff members to viewing NSFW images during meetings.

His history of kinky behavior was rehashed by Kenya Moore in a recent interview, when she claimed he ditched her to watch porn during their only date.