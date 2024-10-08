‘All a Ploy for Attention’: Kanye West and Bianca Censori Make Shocking Public Appearance Amid Divorce Whispers as Fans Call Out Couple Over Alleged Fake ‘PR Stunt’

The speculation of a pending split between Kanye West, 47, and Bianca Censori, 29, may have been premature. After divorce rumors took over the internet weeks after his ex-wife’s concerns, Ye and his wife were spotted side-by-side in Japan.

Censori married West with a “confidential marriage license” in a private ceremony in December 2022, just one month after the rapper finalized his divorce from his first wife, Kim Kardashian.

Following rumors the married couple was headed toward divorce, Kanye West and Bianca Censori have seemingly reunited. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

He and the Skims clothing brand founder welcomed four children — North, 11, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5 — during their marriage from 2014 to 2022.

On Oct. 7, TMZ reported that sources connected to West and Censori claimed the couple had parted ways after hitting a “rough patch.” They had not been seen together in public since Sept. 20.

However, that narrative of a possible divorce took a hit on Oct. 8 after footage of Ye and the Australian architect packing on the PDA while in Tokyo made waves online.

#KanyeWest and #BiancaCensori maybe "Bound 2" falling in love again rumors of relationship troubles … reuniting in #Tokyo for some quality time after several weeks apart.❤️ Full story in bio! pic.twitter.com/zvIOpwIK5U — TMZ (@TMZ) October 8, 2024

The two were photographed shopping in Tokyo’s Dover Street Market Ginza, according to an updated report by TMZ. Bianca appeared in a cropped, skintight white top and feathered white bottoms while West rocked a long-sleeve white shirt and matching pants.

One picture showed Censori holding her husband’s arm as they walked through the shopping center. Additionally, a second picture featured a smiling Bianca caressing West’s face while riding an escalator.

Internet users had a lot to say about Kanye and Bianca’s reunion in Tokyo, though some are believing it’s a “PR stunt.”

Ye & Bianca today in Tokyo 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/qA3Yk8oZ8f — Donda Times (@dondatimes) October 8, 2024

“These two are as bad as each other. Massive attention seekers,” one person commented on The Daily Mail’s article about the news. Another person posted, “Well, we had a reprieve for a few days. At least she has more coverage on her body.”

A third added, “All a ploy for attention.”

Kardashian even caught heat after she was accused of allegedly spreading fake news. A London resident stated, “I knew from the get-go this story [about the divorce] was fake. Bianca isn’t going anywhere until she has his babies. I think Kim’s team put out this rumor.”

Other conspiracy theories focused on West announcing he has a musical body of work titled “Bully” on the way. A Ye skeptic suggested, “All part of PR for his new album coming out.”

Kanye West announces that he is dropping a new album called “BULLY.” Based on the title, it should be a classic. pic.twitter.com/2CHNWbsDSB — Quincy (@TheWPBandit) September 28, 2024

West has been traveling through Asia to present his “Vultures 2” album listening events. “Vultures 2” is the second studio LP by Ye and R&B singer Ty Dolla $ign, the duo collectively known as ¥$. The project dropped on Aug. 3.

“The College Dropout” rapper had not spotted with his wife during his Asia trip for weeks. TMZ recently claimed Censori returned to Australia during this time to be with her family as West continued his excursion in Japan.

Previously, they had been seen in China alongside Ye’s children with Kim Kardashian and when they arrived in South Korea. Videos from the airport showed Bianca carrying Chicago in her arms with North and Saint walking nearby.

According to In Touch Weekly, Kim Kardashian was said to be angered by Censori constantly wearing “inappropriate” outfits around the kids.

“Kim is fuming. She’d love to get a lawyer involved but there’s not a lot she can do unless Bianca gets arrested,” an unidentified source told the gossip site. Adding, “She’s begged Kanye to do something about it, but he loves upsetting her so she can’t get anywhere with him.”

Censori’s provocative wardrobe has generated numerous headlines since she began appearing with West in 2022. She would often step out in near-nude and bra-less outfits that shocked some fans and apparently worried Kim Kardashian.

In addition to potential tension with Kanye’s ex-wife, Bianca supposedly had problems with her husband’s hygiene. Censori reportedly told her friends she was “disgusted” about Ye’s “rank” breath from wearing a titanium and platinum grill.