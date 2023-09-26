‘Italy Is Not That Kind of Place’: Angry Italians Warn Kanye West and His ‘Wife’ Bianca Censori to Dress In ‘Decent’ Clothing After Facing Investigation for Reportedly Breaking Anti-Terror Laws

Furious Italians may be forced to take legal action against Kanye West and his ‘wife’ Bianca Censori amid their controversial behaviors that continue to make headlines.

Kanye West attends the Balenciaga Spring 2023 Fashion Show at the New York Stock Exchange on May 22, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

The couple has been galavanting across the country in popular tourist destinations since August.

West and his muse were most recently seen attending Milan Fashion Week, where they kept up their vexing guises, with the rapper dressed in all black with his face completely covered and Censori in nude, sheer and skintight outfits.

And just last week in Florence, the “All of the Lights” artist was snapped capturing photos of the 28-year-old in the streets as onlookers surrounded them.

Italian officials, who are growing fed up with the duo’s continued disregard for local expectations of decency, have now issued a warning that the couple’s fashion risks could lead to legal ramifications. “Your clothing (and behaviour) must be decent,” said Florence Tourism and Promotion Office employee Andrea Giordani to the Daily Mail.

“I’d like to remind Kanye and his wife that they have broken the code of Enjoy and Respect Florence, in fact their behaviour goes beyond that, and especially in the case of Venice where they were seen on the boat allegedly engaged in sexual activity – Italy is not that kind of place,” added Giordani.

In early September, photos surfaced of West with his bare butt sitting in a water taxi as Cencori appeared to have her head placed in his lap. The compromising images led to accusations that they were caught engaging in a lewd sex act.

As a result, they were banned indefinitely from patronizing Venezia Turismo Motascafi, and have faced mounting scrutiny. An investigation into the matter is currently underway.

Giordani added that tourists like West and Censori should bear in mind “what are the wrong behaviours but also what are the good practices to live the city correctly and better organise your stay.” The 46-year-old artist has been observed shielding his face from paparazzi since 2022, when he began regularly wearing ski masks and other more elaborate disguises.

Kathy Griffin believes Kanye West is abusing his wife Bianca Censori:



“When they were in Italy and he had her drop to her knees…and give him a ‘service’ and we saw his bare butt, knowing there were paparazzi photographers all the way around…that to me just reeks of abuse.” pic.twitter.com/bP88p60QeT — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 22, 2023

Since arriving in Italy, his face typically has been covered, often only allowing his eyes and the top of his head to be seen. Local officials say that his face coverings are also an issue.

According to the publication, he is being investigated for breaching anti-terror laws that prohibit face masks and other hindrances to public identification without prior approval. He could be fined between 1,000 and 2,000 euros.

The newlyweds have been together, publicly, since January. Friends of the Australian native have come forward claiming that she is using West to satiate her thirst for fame. Comedian Kathy Griffin also speculated that the couple’s dynamic reads like one where the rapper controls Censori.