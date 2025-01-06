‘We Don’t Want to See Your Wife Naked Bro: Kanye West Sparks Controversy After Sharing Bizarre Video of Wife Bianca Censori In a Bathtub

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori celebrated her 30th birthday over the weekend, and it wouldn’t have been complete without a confusing social media post from her husband.

On Sunday, Jan. 5, West posted an Instagram celebrating his muse on her special day, leaving fans bewildered and confused.

In the muted, black-and-white video, Censori is seen in a bathtub, completely unclothed. The clip captures her glancing at the camera seductively and mouthing words presumably to Ye behind the camera. The rapper accompanied the provocative video with a simple message: “Happy birthday baby.”

Kanye West posted risqué pictures of his wife Bianca Censor’s 30th birthday and New Year’s Eve and social media is in a meltdown after seeing the provocative images.

(Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

While no one is surprised to see Censori in her birthday suit on her birthday, considering her barely there wardrobe, the video seemed a little intimate to share, even for this uninhibited couple.

“The same guy who made a whole album about Jesus,” said one Instagram follower.

One fan chimed in with, “We don’t want to see your wife naked bro.” Another echoed their statement with, “Why u post ur girl business that’s weird.”

And one person sarcastically suggested that the “Donda” rapper “maybe could let her wear some clothes,” for her birthday.

The comments were also full of fans comparing Censori to Ye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Countless people were confused by the uncanny resemblance between the two, with many who claimed, “Thought this was a Kim.” Others compared Censori to the mother of four by calling her the “temu version.”

However, several critics thought the video should have never left West’s private files.

“It’s a damn shame that you post your girl naked for all the world see. Shame on you Kanye West, have some respect for your woman. No man should be seeing that on their socials. That’s for your eyes only, sheesh,” said one follower.

And this person added, “I wish you would stop sexualizing your wife. Her body is for your eyes only. Don’t get me wrong, she’s beautiful but you don’t seem to respect her and protect her Iike a husband is supposed to!”

Several fans shared the same thought, urging West to “stop posting your wife, naked!.”

Followers also called out the “College Dropout” artist for the mute post being a repost after his original post, which included him allegedly directing Censori through the NSFW video.

“It had audio where he said how she should move her hair for the video,” claimed one person in reply to why West had removed the original clip.

Although that snippet is tucked in the 47-year-old’s camera roll, some followers didn’t think it was farfetched that West could be controlling.

Kanye West posts bizarre video of his wife, Bianca Censori, on her 30th birthday. (Photo: @ye/Instagram)

This risqué video is just the latest in the footage of an Australian-born architect’s birthday weekend. Hours later, West shared another video of two women carrying Censori, all wearing bathing suits, as one said, “We’re going to dump you.” According to the background, the trio appeared to be at the beach.

Since New Year’s, the couple has been spotted galavanting around a $6,000-a-night five-star resort on a private island in the Maldives. In several photos taken from West’s Instagram Story and posted on his fan pages, Censori is seen sporting her signature barely there clothing.

One image shows her in a nude, fishnet mini dress, bending over, leaving nothing to the imagination while her husband looks on, enjoying the view.

Other photos show the two posing in their villa, with Censori deciding to go braless in a sheer black bodysuit. In some pictures, she pairs the top with leopard-printed tights; in others, she is wearing an unconventionally conservative matching silk skirt.

Ye post a new picture with Bianca on Instagram pic.twitter.com/SBFCNNykwn — Donda Times (@dondatimes) January 1, 2025

As usual, fans expressed their distaste for constantly seeing Censori’s body.

One follower asked, “Bro, why is ye posting nudes of his wife?”

Another user sarcastically remarked, “Pretty wholesome moment to start 2025, ngl.”

Despite the disapproval, the couple is having a ball in the Maldives to celebrate Censori’s milestone birthday.

Several videos captured them dancing in matching black outfits like no one was watching.

“I love seeing Kanye smiling and happy,” said one person.

Another caught the birthday girl enjoying sharing a sultry dance with one of her celebrity guests, “Blow” actress Penelope Cruz.

Kanye just posted a video of his wife Bianca Censori dancing with Penelope Cruz to Azealia Banks 212 song pic.twitter.com/Ei8Az192HS — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) January 5, 2025

“I’m surprised she ain’t fully nude?” said another observer, while another added, “Good she dressed better at least not nude.”