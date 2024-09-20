‘Surprised That Kanye Would Let His Wife Leave the House Like That’: Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori Ignores Kim Kardashian’s Demand, Goes Braless Around Rapper’s Kids 

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori is keeping her attire sheer and skimpy despite being warned to exercise modesty with her wardrobe choices when she is around her husband’s kids.

The pair have been spotted in Japan and China in recent weeks, sometimes with a combination of the rapper’s four children in tow. West shares daughters North, 11, and Chicago, 6, and sons Saint, 8, and Psalm, 5, with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

The former couple divorced after a drawn-out process that stretched until November 2022 after Kim filed in 2021. They were married for seven years amid rumors of marital strain dating back to 2016. The “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” rapper wed Australian-born Censori in private ceremony in December 2022, though an official marriage certificate has yet to surface.

Kanye West’s wife goes braless during family outing with the rapper’s sons despite strict rules from his ex-wife. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

On Thursday, Sept. 19, the pair, along with his sons, were spotted shopping in Tokyo. The Yeezy head of architecture had on a nude colored tank top with no bra and a pair of gray capri leggings.

As footage and photos of the outing circulated online, one person tweeted, “Very disrespectful to Japanese culture Disappointing from Ye Japanese culture is all about Manners! He’s got none Awful thing to do in front of his kids How will he feel when North dresses this way?”

BIANCA CENSORI & KANYE WEST NEW PHOTOS IN JAPAN!! pic.twitter.com/kUo4WSs7NC — Ye (@ye_world_) September 19, 2024

The 29-year-old Censori is accused of being her husband’s fashion muse, much like the SKIMS businesswoman once was. However, despite claims of the two women having cordial rapport, there have been murmurs that Kardashian does not approve of Censori’s risqué clothing.

A purported insider alleged that “Kim instructed Kanye to never let Bianca dress like that around their kids,” according to a February report from The Daily Mail. “She is truly surprised that Kanye would let his wife leave the house like that,” the tabloid’s source said.

“Kanye did the same thing he is doing with Bianca to Kim throughout their marriage. The difference is that when Kanye dressed Kim, he was respected as a person, as an artist,” they continued.

While West is commonly seen covered in black sweats and hoodies, Censori is hardly ever seen with her backside, chest and more hidden from view. “The transparent clothes are goofy at best, like bianca censori is hot but she usually looks like someone’s idea of a prank,” read a criticism of her fashion choices.

Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori, who is copying who 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Id4QCcCG6d — Entertainment Hub (@Entertain85512) September 18, 2024

Similarly, as the Tokyo shopping excursion was seen, a post comparing Censori and Kardashian’s knack for figure-hugging attire began to circulate too. “Are they both in a dressing competition, I wish they could model something else,” read a tweet.

The post showed both women dressed in white leggings — Censori’s were lace — and white bodysuits that gave onlookers an eyeful for cleavage.

However, amid claims of her copying the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star and being controlled by West, stylist Laura Beham disclosed that each outfit is a work of Censori’s own imagination.

“Bianca knows exactly what she would wear and it’s us executing, realizing the vision,” Beham told Complex in March. She further noted that, “Bianca wouldn’t wear anything out on the street if she didn’t want to do it. … It’s shocking to people, but innovation is always shocking in the beginning.”

Censori is not afraid to flaunt her risqué clothing choices, but some hope she makes better choices in front of the rapper’s family, friends, and even her own family.