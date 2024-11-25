‘Kanye Is Merely Exploiting Bianca’: Kanye West and Bianca Censori Will Prove Their Love with a Shocking Nearly Nude Ceremony to Dismiss Split Rumors

Kanye “Ye” West, 47, and Australian architect Bianca Censori, 29, appear set to renew their vows in a very unconventional way following breakup rumors.

In October, the couple were accused of causing fake PR stunts to make the public believe they were separating in order to stay in the headlines.

According to RadarOnline, West wants the couple to walk down the aisle in “barely there outfits.” Apparently, the “Gold Digger” rapper is looking to create “shock value” with their attire at the ceremony.

Speculation about West’s alleged desire to tie the knot with Censori again at his Beverly Hills mansion is being viewed as an attempt to prove his commitment to his second wife and the world.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori look to renew their wedding vows by wearing barely there outfits. (Photo: @aminamuaddi / Instagram)

“It’s no secret people have been whispering that Bianca is walking away, so this wedding is as much about celebrating their love as it is about showing the world that they’re solid,” the outlet reports it was told by an unnamed source.

Radar also reports its purported source claims that the Yeezy brand founder should not expect his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, to attend the wedding vow renewal celebration.

“Kim is disgusted by the way Kanye has been strutting her look-alike replacement all over town looking like a common streetwalker,” the source said. “She doesn’t want her kids exposed to that, and if West doesn’t dial it back, she’s going to try and withhold visitation with them when Bianca’s around. She actually feels sorry for Bianca.”

The SKIMS founder has expressed concern about their kids being around Censori’s scandalous wardrobe in public places. But it seems she’s had enough with her ex’s shenanigans.

“It’s clear to her that Kanye is merely exploiting Bianca to make her jealous, but it’s not going to work,” the supposed insider continued.

This news comes weeks after another report from Radar that claims West and Censori have become more “liberated” since they “started doing naked therapy.”

Many people blasted West and Censori in the comment section under a Daily Mail article about the pair’s rumored risqué wedding plans.

“He obviously has zero respect for his ‘wife’ and she has no respect for herself to let him treat her this way,” one person wrote. Another person commented, “Nothing says broken marriage like renewed vows.”

A third internet user posted, “Why would any sane man parade his wife like this in front of cameras?” Likewise, someone else asked, “Is there no end to the depravity?”

However, a West fan offered, “I am totally convinced this relationship is nothing but a long-term performance art piece. I don’t believe she’s brainwashed by him at all. I think she’s the art and he’s the artist and everywhere they go is the exhibit space.”

West and Censori wed in December 2022, reportedly under a confidential marriage license. Since getting married, Ye’s wife has leaned into generating “shock value” by wearing racy outfits.

For instance, Bianca recently showed up at a club in Tokyo, Japan only wearing a a black bra, cheek-showing black shorts, and a black belt. West was fully clothed as they danced to Ye’s “Problematic” single.

West’s first marriage to Kardashian, 44, began in May 2014. The couple then known as KimYe appeared together on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” and in the “Bound 2” music video.

The reality television personality and the recording artist had four children together before finalizing their divorce in November 2022, one month before West married Censori.

Kim Kardashian (left) reportedly is furious over the way Kanye West has his wife Bianca Censori (both at right) parading around in see-through outfits. (Photos: @kimkardashian/Instagram, Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

Kardashian is said to be “fuming” over Censori dressing provocatively around her kids North West, Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West. Reports claimed the Skims founder has considered taking legal action.

West is supposedly looking to present his latest nuptials as mature content for his guests aligns with reports that he and Censori take part in naked therapy sessions.

“People assume that it’s just Bianca who walks around without any clothes on, but behind closed doors, Kanye is really embracing his own fetish for being in the buff,” a source explained to Radar.

Ye & Bianca today in Tokyo 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/qA3Yk8oZ8f — Donda Times (@dondatimes) October 8, 2024

The reports of West and Censori seeking marriage counseling came after TMZ claimed in Oct. 2024 that the two socialites hit a “rough patch” in their marriage.

Censori reportedly left her husband in Japan at the time of their separation while she returned to Australia to be with family. West was in the Asian country for his “Vultures” listening event tour.

The talk of a split was temporarily quelled when West and Bianca displayed public affection during a shopping trip to Tokyo’s Dover Street Market Ginza.

Pictures showed the couple walking together as Bianca held Kanye’s arm. She was also photographed caressing the music producer’s face while riding an escalator.