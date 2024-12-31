‘Desperate Cry For Help’: Kanye West and Bianca Censori Scrutinized as Rapper’s Sister-in-Law Re-ignites Rumors He’s Using ‘Nude’ Wardrobe Controversy to Secure Reality TV Deal

Could “Keeping Up With Kanye and the Censoris” be the next big hit reality TV series? People fuming over the Kanye West, his wife Bianca Censori, and now her sibling Angelina certainly think so.

New photos of the Yeezy founder’s sister-in-law have plenty of people talking about the “insufferable family” and their controversial wardrobe choices online. Angelina was spotted by paparazzi in Melbourne, Australia, her and Censori’s home country, while shopping with a friend on Monday, Dec. 30.

Photos of Kanye West’s wife out with her sister has fans drawing comparisons about their nude wardrobe. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

The 29-year-old architect was dressed in an outfit that drew comparisons to her big sister. Her attire consisted of a strappy nude-colored bodysuit, a long, white, skin-tight skirt, and a pair of black kitten heels.

She also carried a small Prada shoulder bag with her arms crossed, covering her braless bust — something her sister would never do.

When Daily Mail posted the candid shots on its platform, critics pounced on their opportunity to critique Censori’s sister Angelina.

Kanye West’s sister-in-law seen in barely there outfit drawing comparisons to his always nude wife, Bianca Censori. (Photo by Peter White/Getty Images). (Angelina Censori via The Daily Mail.)

One person wrote, “Oh no, not another one. what did their parents do to them, desperate cry for help. It has been good to not see the other naked one for a while.”

Censori is often the target of online discussion about her often nude, skintight, sheer, and barely-there fashion selections. The 29-year-old married West in 2022, just weeks after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized. West and Kardashian were married for eight years and share four children: daughters North, 11, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5, and son Saint, 9.

Censori has worked as the head of architecture for her famous husband’s Yeezy clothing brand since 2020.

However, since getting hitched, she has faced countless critiques over her style that many have described as lacking decorum. Speculative reports have claimed that West is behind the sometimes bizarre and offensive looks.

Kanye West is doing to Bianca Censori, what he wishes he could do to Kim Kardashian.



His ex wife is too rich, famous and powerful, so he’s taking out his revenge fantasy on a no-name nobody because he feels he made her.



She needs help. https://t.co/msFbvD8O2y — Sugabelly 🌕 (@sugabelly) March 2, 2024

However, after laying eyes on Angelina, at least one person suggested, “So Bianca’s ridiculous way of dressing isn’t totally because of Kanye,” seemingly implying that their fashion tastes run in the family.

Elsewhere, others were focused on their assessments of her demeanor. “We can see that she is not comfortable, but she also wants her moment of glory!! RIDICULOUS,” read one hot take.

Another person typed, “If her sister is a temu version of Kim then she is a temu version of the temu version her sister is!” leaning into the flurry of comments that have accused Bianca and Kardashian of copying each other’s scantily clad outfits.

But deeper into the online discourse, the banter grew even more speculative as one person suggested, “Come on is she serious.? It’s obvious she’s uncomfortable no doubt. This leaves me to believe that they both are working to establish a brand perhaps a future Kardashian clone type of brand or tv show.”

Kanye West told wife Bianca Censori he wanted to sleep with her mom while she watched: lawsuit https://t.co/oemtVmTzk3 pic.twitter.com/xmVjiScuCO — Page Six (@PageSix) October 13, 2024

Similarly, another commenter on the Daily Mail platform wrote, “Obviously booked the photographer because no one would know who this is.” In October, several reports claimed that West and his wife were in the process of planning a reality show.

The couple has faced numerous rumors of marital trouble, including the possibility of divorce. A purported source who spoke with In Touch said, “He could get the kids involved, which, of course, would be Kim’s worst nightmare.”

West made limited appearances on “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” during his marriage. Since separating, he has also been publicly vocal about his disinterest in having his children on social media and TV.

Despite reports of the “Gold Digger” rapper having thousands of hours of footage recorded, there has not been an official announcement of a TV deal secured by West or Censori.