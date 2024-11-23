‘Wendy Called It’: Wendy Williams’s Prediction About Kim Kardashian Becoming a ‘Single Mom’ Goes Viral Again After Reality Star Reveals Family Drama

Wendy Williams has always been in a league of her own when it comes to predicting celebrity drama.

Back in the day, she famously called out Sean “Diddy” Combs, hinting at something shady happening behind the scenes. So, when he was arrested in September 2024, many were quick to point out that the media maven had been ahead of the curve for years.

It turns out Wendy might have also seen the end of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian‘s marriage coming long before it happened.

Wendy W (Photos by: Johnny Nunez/WireImage; Robert Kamau/GC Images)

A resurfaced clip from the June 13, 2013, episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” has gone viral on TikTok, with fans dubbing Wendy an “oracle” for predicting Kim and Kanye’s eventual split.

In the video, also on YouTube, Wendy casually shares her thoughts on their relationship as audience members applaud her for being right on the money.

“What are your thoughts on Kim and Kanye?” Ellen DeGeneres asked during the segment.

Wendy responded, “I mean, I’m happy for her. She wanted a baby. I’ve been saying (please don’t laugh and encourage me), but I’ve been saying she’s going to be a single mom and he is going to be a lot to deal with.”

Fans immediately latched onto what felt like a prophecy.

“Wendy called it,” one person wrote in the comments.

Another joked, “Wendy might tell ya a joke but never a lie,” while someone else declared, “Wendy was an oracle.”

“Wendy was trying not to say the things that came to her head,” another fan added.

On YouTube, one viewer noted, “She’s right on Kim and Kanye, and it is exactly what is unfolding before our eyes.”

Wendy had an undeniable talent for reading celebrities and spilling their “tea,” and her take on Kardashian and West was no exception.

The pair began dating in 2012, quickly becoming one of Hollywood’s most high-profile couples. They welcomed their first child, North, in 2013 and tied the knot in a lavish Italian wedding in 2014. Over their marriage, they had three more children: Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

9. In April 2012, West began dating reality television star Kim Kardashian, with whom he had already been long-time friends. West and Kardashian became engaged in October 2013,and married at Fort di Belvedere in Florence in May 2014.

He had four children with her – North West,… pic.twitter.com/282nefsiwQ — 𝐏𝐚𝐝𝐫𝐞 🧸✰ (@ThePadrepr) October 9, 2024

By early 2021, Kimye’s relationship had unraveled, with the billionaire influencer filing for divorce after months of speculation about Kanye’s mental health struggles and public outbursts. The divorce was finalized in late 2022, granting mom primary custody of the kids.

Recently, Kardashian opened up about her single parenting experience on the Nov. 12 episode of the iHeart “What The Winkler?” podcast with her best friend Zoe Winkler, daughter of actor Henry Winkler.

The comment made Wendy’s prediction seem in an eerie way to have had come true.

The reality star’s ex-husband and children’s father has been in Asia for months with his new wife, Bianca Censori, leaving her to handle parenting solo. The last public sighting of the children with the “Vultures” rapper was nearly two months ago.

During the podcast, Winkler called Kardashian’s situation “insane.”

As the “The Kardashian” star explained why she avoids discussing it publicly, “Those conversations bring a lot of judgment,” she said, adding that “I’m basically raising four kids by myself.”

West has been traveling for the best part of the year in Asia with his second wife, Bianca Censori. Therefore, the day-to-day responsibilities with the kids are Kim’s doing, but she noted she has a great support system in her siblings and mother.

“But sometimes in the middle of the night,” she continued, “when they’re all sleeping in your bed kicking you and crying and waking up — it’s not something that I talk about a lot because I feel like there is always a lot of judgment or people always will jump to the, ‘Oh, but you have the resources to have nannies and to have help.’ And I just think that no matter what kind of help I have, I’m basically raising four kids by myself.”

Mom also addressed the conception that she has the “resources” to have an army of nannies.

For her, doing a lot of the things by herself affords her “bonding time” with her kids. She said. “That’s what’s really important to me. … Driving them to school every single day is just what I have to do, no matter what.”

Kardashian even likened her morning routine to a pit stop in a race. “‘Brush your teeth, brush your teeth, brush your teeth, OK, get dressed, get dressed, do your hair,’” she described.

As the interview went on, Kardashian even touched on being a disciplinarian, recounting how her son Saint once posted an anti-Kamala Harris message on Instagram and promoted his Fortnite account to her millions of followers right after the presidential election.

“Like if your kid says a bad word or something where you would be mortified …” Kim said.

Kanye West’s son, Saint West posted this on YouTube Shorts about Kamala Harris 😭 pic.twitter.com/a23TFrzMZw — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) October 29, 2024

She added, “When Saint took my phone and posted … my publicist was writing me like, ‘This is what you’re posting on Election Day?’ And I was like, ‘It’s a kid. He has no idea.’”

The reality star expressed that despite all the pressure she feels with being a single mom, she loves every moment of being a mom.

While Wendy didn’t predict how the Kardashian-West kids would turn out, she nailed it when it came to their parents: Kanye’s lack of dependability and Kim’s deep desire to be a mom.

Reflecting on Wendy’s prediction, fans celebrated her spot-on insight into Kim and Kanye’s dynamic. As one fan wrote, what many people have said, “I miss her soooo bad.”