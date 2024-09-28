‘Go Get a Job’: Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Demands the Talk Show Host Appear In Person at Alimony Hearing as He Returns to Social Media

The ongoing legal battle over alimony between Wendy Williams, 60, and her ex-husband is far from over, but Kevin Hunter, 52, wants everything he believes he’s owed.

Their divorce was finalized in 2020. But his fight for alimony has played out publicly over the last several years since the end of “The Wendy Williams Show.” Hunter, who often used his social media accounts to share posts addressing accusations against him, has claimed that his ex-wife stopped paying alimony before she was placed under a court-ordered guardianship in May 2022.

He’s kept a low profile after vanishing from social media in May 2024 two months after filing court documents noting when the “severance payments” stopped. But he has since returned and it seems to be with a vengeance.

Hunter’s latest legal move to mandate Williams show up at court proceedings has mostly been met with public scorn. His response follows Wendy’s first public appearance in over a year. In August, the media maven was seen in a Facebook photo with Victor Bowman Jr., the son of late herbalist Alfredo Bowman, aka Dr. Sebi.

Williams’ ex seems to believe if she can visit Newark, New Jersey, to shop for his herbal products that she can stand in front of a judge while battling Graves disease and other health issues. She has reportedly been living in Florida since last year after selling her $4.5 million penthouse in Manhattan, New York City.

Hunter has made his Instagram page private and his bio reads, “Father, Vegan, Executive Producer & Influencer, HUNTER PUBLISHING GROUP.”

Wendy Williams’ ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, wants to drag her back into court over alimony. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Hunter has maintained he last received an alimony payment of $37,000 in January 2022. Williams was placed under a court-ordered conservatorship months later in May, allowing legal guardian Sabrina Morrissey to oversee her finances and medical care.

In an attempt to revive his wealthy lifestyle, he filed a petition earlier this year to continue the payments despite Williams being out of work since her famous talk show was taken off national television.

A judge previously denied his request to access Wendy’s financial records and bank statements. In response, the guardianship alleged he received six figures worth of unwarranted payments and sought to get those payments returned. Morrisey also sought a gag order to stop Wendy’s ex-husband from speaking on the matter.

According to The Sun, for months now, Hunter has questioned if Wendy’s guardian has the right to represent her during court proceedings over supposed unpaid alimony.

In documents filed in July, he argued, “Ms. Morrissey is an attorney in New York, not New Jersey and though she claims to have been appointed as a Guardian in New York her Guardianship does not extend to this court as there is no Guardianship established in New Jersey.”

Meanwhile, Hunter also asked the judge to order Williams to appear in court on her own behalf, asking the courts to “sanction Ms. Morrissey and prohibit her from appearing in court as a ‘Pro Se’ Litigant.”

Being that Morrissey became guardian two years after the divorce was final, he believe she has “no legal standing” in the matter.

“Ms. Morrissey is not a party to the divorce and therefore should not be involved in this preceding,” he wrote in court filings. This month the judge gave Morrissey 21 days to prove she has authority to represent Williams in this litigation.

OnSite shared the news about Hunter’s fight for more money from Wendy on Instagram, where the outlet’s followers slammed the former executive producer of Wendy’s show.

“Very sad man. Like, let it go. Go get a job,” one individual posted. A like-minded person added, “Chasing everything but them job fairs I see.”

Referring to Hunter’s history of infidelity, a third person said, “Mind you he cheated on her and had a baby on her while married to her so I’m confused as to why he should get anything.”

After nearly 20 years of marriage, Williams filed for divorce from Hunter in April 2019. They have one son together, 24-year-old Kevin Hunter Jr.

The divorce seemed fueled by Hunter’s reported 15-year affair with mistress Sharina Hudson, who welcomed his daughter, a month earlier in March of 2019.

Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Steps Out With Mistress Sharina Hudson & Their Daughter! https://t.co/LmdH5WDrdX pic.twitter.com/zETPRxfx3g — All About The Tea ☕ (@AllAboutDaTea) March 16, 2022

“Him and his mistress deserve all the karma that’s coming their way,” one person declared about Kevin Hunter and Sharina Hudson.

Williams’ financial situation worsened after Wells Fargo froze her accounts in January 2022, when Hunter claimed he stopped receiving payments, following health scares causing concern that a guardian may have been needed to oversee her money.

Throughout her career, the queen of Gossip faced multiple health and wellness hardships, including stints in rehab for drugs and alcohol.

Additionally, Williams suffers from Graves’ disease, thyroid problems, and lymphedema. She was also diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia.

In July 2022, Wendy’s childhood friend, Regina Schell, submitted an affidavit claiming the former radio DJ had $55 million in a Wells Fargo account.

However, during a scene in Lifetime’s “Where is Wendy Williams?” docuseries, Williams stated on camera, “I have no money.” The four-part program premiered on Feb. 24, 2024.

Social media users reacted to Williams allegedly losing her fortune. An OnSite commenter wondered, “$55 million before that lady took over. Where the money went?”

Wendy Williams rose to prominence in the 1990s as a New York City-based radio personality. Her nationally syndicated show regularly presented gossip about celebrities such as Whitney Houston, Method Man, and Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The New Jersey native eventually made the jump to television with “The Wendy Williams Show.” The popular daytime talk show ran from 2008 to 2022.

Hunter also served as Wendy’s longtime manager and worked for the show briefly even after they separated in 2019.