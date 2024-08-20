Wendy Williams’ Son Hosts Lavish Miami Party After Second Eviction Struggle, as Family Questions Her Missing Money and Disappearance

Months after facing a second eviction, Wendy Williams’ only son, Kevin Hunter Jr., is gearing up to celebrate his 24th birthday with a party in Miami, courtesy of his Music Love Marketing Group.

The festivities will be held two days after his actual birthday on Aug. 18, as part of the weekly Ladies Love Tuesdays event at Amor club in The Magic City.

The hip-hop nepo kid promoted the event on his Instagram page, which only has four posts.

Wendy Williams’ son, Kevin Hunter Jr., received eviction notice days before his spending habits were revealed in “Where Is Wendy Williams?” documentary. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

This isn’t the first time the Miami-based promotions agency has thrown a birthday bash for Kevin Jr. Last year, the New Jersey native shared a recap of his 23rd celebration on his social media, one of the limited posts, highlighting scenes where girls of every shade were twerking and gyrating on top of each other and all over the place.

The celebration comes on the heels of a difficult period for Kevin Jr., a situation stemming from his mother’s financial difficulties.

Williams, who was diagnosed with dementia and progressive aphasia, had her assets placed under court-appointed guardianship, leaving Kevin Jr. without the financial support he needed to maintain his living arrangements.

In March 2024, court documents revealed that Kevin Jr. was served an eviction notice for missing over $4,317 in rent payments.

His lease, which began in September 2023, required $3,713 per month in rent, and although the case was later dismissed on March 5, it wasn’t the first time he faced challenges paying his rent and the possibility of being kicked out.

Back in 2022, Kevin Jr. faced eviction from his $2 million Miami apartment after accumulating $70,000 in unpaid rent. The first time, the former talk show host stepped in to cover the first year’s payment, dropping $100,000. He then said his struggles were directly connected to his mother being sick, not being in control of her finances and not being able to help him with the bills.

The aforementioned health struggles ultimately led the court-appointed guardian to sell Williams’ New York penthouse that she bought for $4.5 million in 2021 because she could not keep it up for herself.

The property reportedly was unloaded for $3.75 million, marking a $750,000 deficit from its initial acquisition on May 10.

As Williams’ health struggles continue, the family, including her son, find themselves not only cut off from her finances but also unable to reach her directly. On her 60th birthday, reports indicated that her family couldn’t make contact, leaving them worried about her well-being, The Blast reported.

One person on X said, “Need Wendy Williams to come out of retirement so she can be Kamala’s first sit down interview.” Another wrote, “Wendy Williams you are always so dearly missed on tv. we’re never getting a personality like that ever.”

wendy williams you are always so dearly missed on tv. we’re never getting a personality like that ever 😔😔😔 pic.twitter.com/CbWXYntP0v — ☀️nuurah🪐 (@_nuurah_) August 20, 2024

Despite the challenges, fans and friends remain hopeful and keep Queen of Gossip in their prayers, while also expressing concerns about the new people in her life.

“Wendy doesn’t have many real friends,” a purported insider told Page Six in April 2023, adding that the few who were around her then were causing some concern among those who truly care for her.

“The real concern is when she has people over her house,” the person said. “She has jewelry and designer purses laying around.”

In the wake of the documentary airing, Williams’ ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, and her close friend Regina Schell made claims suggesting that the media maven was being exploited. Schell directly called out her guardian, Sabrina Morrissey for forcing Williams to be “quiet” and impacting her ability to receive proper care and contact with her family.

While the legal problems with his mother are getting settled, Kevin Jr. is not sitting around glum. He is celebrating life and will most likely worry about the issue with the guardian and his mother later.