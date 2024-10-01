‘It Is About Time’: Wendy Williams Allegedly Breaks Silence on Diddy’s Arrest as 120 New Accusers Threaten to Expose ‘Many Powerful People’

Media maven Wendy Williams purportedly has weighed in on the allegations facing Sean “Diddy” Combs after months of silence.

The Daily Mail reports it obtained an interview with the former talk show host, who was once allegedly fired from Hot 97 for exposing some of Combs’ alleged behind-the-scenes behaviors on air, and she shared her reaction to Combs’ legal troubles.

Combs has been charged with conspiracy to engage in racketeering, forced sex trafficking, deception, coercion, and transportation for prostitution. He pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

For years, Williams suggested there were some unsettling activities in the Bad Boy founder’s world, but her warnings were often dismissed as mere gossip.

“What is really weird is that I have been told by so many people, ‘Wendy, you called it,’ including some people from my family who have said the same,” Daily Mail reports she said.

Former talk show host Wendy Williams weighs in on Sean “Diddy” Combs’ legal troubles. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Williams went on to add, “You know how I feel about that? It is about time.”

Williams reportedly also weighed in on the disturbing March 2016 video, released by CNN in May 2024, of Combs stomping on his girlfriend and former artist, Cassie Ventura, in a hotel hallway.

“To see this video on TV of [Cassie] getting pummeled … it was just horrific. But now you have to think, how many more times? How many people? How many more women?”

“It’s just so horrible,” she added.

Many fans were waiting to hear from Williams on the matter, a voice missing from the public discourse on pop culture after she was diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia in May 2023.

One person on the X platform said, “Wendy always told the truth.”

Someone else posted, “Wendy Williams beeeen knew about Diddy.”

Wendy Williams beeeen knew about Diddy… — :): (@AllwayzL8) September 30, 2024

“The problem is people think this Puffy stuff is new. It’s not. He just got caught. So, no nobody is setting him up,” someone else said, floating a long-whispered rumor about the music executives connection to Tupac Shakur’s various shootings and ultimate death.

“2pac and Wendy Williams were exposing him in the 90s,” the person added. “But y’all called 2pac crazy and you didn’t believe Wendy. He’s done creepy s—t right in front of your [face].”

On Oct. 1, Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee held a press conference revealing that he is representing 120 alleged victims accusing Diddy of crimes spanning back 20 years.

“We will expose the enablers who enabled this conduct behind closed doors. We will pursue this matter no matter who the evidence implicates,” he said during the conference.

Buzbee mentioned that “many powerful people” will be implicated and that there were … “many dirty secrets.” He also added that his team is in possession of incriminating “pictures, video, texts.”

“It’s a long list already, but because of the nature of this case, we are going to make sure damn sure we are right before we do that,” he continued. “These names will shock you.”

Williams’ nationally syndicated talk show “The Wendy Williams Show” featured a segment called “Hot Topics,” where she would weigh in on various news stories. Millions of fans tuned in to listen to her gossip, insider insight, or interpretation of the news.

A staple in hip-hop culture from the early ’90s, with one of the hottest shows on the biggest rap station in the nation at the time, she started dishing on Puff Daddy back at the beginning of his career.

In addition to talking about getting fired, Williams claimed in 2005 during her radio show, “The Wendy Williams Experience,” that she was almost jumped by the girl group Total, who was signed to Bad Boy Records.

She said that they were waiting for her outside of the Hot 97 studio, and people were “egging them on” from the windows.

She contends that Diddy sent them up to the studio to handle her.

In her 2004 book, “The Wendy Williams Experience,” she revealed she held “a certain level of contempt for Puff” because she believed he worked to destroy.

“The hell he put me through,” she wrote, according to US Weekly. “I will never forget. But I don’t hate him.”