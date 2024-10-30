‘Like Father Like Son’: Kim and Kanye’s 8-Year-Old Son Slams Kamala Harris as ‘S–t’ and ‘Dumb’ In Shocking Videos Posted to YouTube Account Managed By His Parents

The world is used to North West, the eldest of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s four children, making a splash on social media. But few know about her little brother, 8-year-old Saint West, and his new YouTube that showcases his offbeat sense of humor and apparently parrots some of his father’s political rhetoric.

Recently, Saint posted a couple of videos on YouTube Shorts that took jabs at the Democratic presidential candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris, calling her derogatory names and likening her to face to stepping in a pile of poop.

Kim Kardashian has allowed her eldest son, Saint West, have a YouTube account and with it, he is now making derogatory content about Vice President Kamala Harris. (Photo: Instagram/ @kimkardashian)

The clip, which seems to have been deleted from his @TheGoatSaint_Yt page but captured by many on social media, shows a cartoon character looking at his foot and saying, “I stepped in s—t.” The next slide is the bottom of his shoe and VP Harris’ photograph.

Kanye West’s son, Saint West posted this on YouTube Shorts about Kamala Harris 😭 pic.twitter.com/a23TFrzMZw — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) October 29, 2024

“Like father like son,” multiple X users wrote. Another commenter stated, “not rly surprising considering who his parents are.”

The Clouded.Culture Instagram posted screenshots of the video, adding to their caption, reading, “Ye somewhere smiling right now.”

Fans in their comment section were quick to weigh in on the child’s disrespect to the nation’s vice president.

“Bro already a crashout,” one person wrote.

In another video that remained on the page until Oct. 29, where he uses the ’80s NBC series “Save by The Bell” cast’s public service announcement against bullying to essentially cyberbully Harris, he suggests that she is “dumb,” “stupid,” “crazy,” and “dangerous.”

Followers of Saint’s YouTube were just as concerned about his content, writing, “SAINT WHY IS IT GETTING SO POLITICAL.”

Another comment read, “Saint, dont go politics they tried to destroy your dad for that!!!!”

A third person said, “Saint this is NOT what I watch your channel for, I wanna see more MM2 gameplay!!” as the channel mostly covers him playing video games.

Multiple people in both posts referenced the 2016 song “No More Parties in LA,” where his father raps, “I be worried ’bout my daughter, I be worried ’bout Kim/ But Saint is baby ‘Ye, I ain’t worried ’bout him.”

In this case, fans are pointing to Kanye’s unapologetic Republican leanings and noting how his son’s YouTube content appears to reflect similar sentiments.

During this election cycle, Kanye has refrained from publicly endorsing a presidential candidate, keeping clear from American politics, even though his son has made it clear whom he would support if he were a decade older.

Ironically, Saint joined the YouTube community just a month ago. According to his mom, she let him start a YouTube channel under the condition that he abide by certain contractually bound rules that they established.

“I finally allowed Saint to have a YouTube Channel after signing an extensive contract,” Kardashian shared in her Instagram Stories.

Saint West has a YouTube channel and his mom made him sign a contract 😭 pic.twitter.com/8qfdfuorz3 — Ye Lawyer (@TheLifeofEllie7) September 4, 2024

She then asked her followers, “Please Subscribe!”

The YouTube page says that Saint’s parents monitor it.

The billionaire mother also shared in a second IG story a handwritten contract that her son signed dated Tuesday, Sept. 3, a day after his first video went live, titled “Contract between Saint West and Kim Kardashian.”

“I, Saint West, agree to follow my mom’s rules in order to have a YouTube channel. I am not allowed to comment any personal family information. I am not allowed to film any personal information. I am not allowed to film while North is recording music,” the agreement reads.

“I must show my mom or guardian all videos before I post them,” it continues. “I give permission to any grown up if mom says to delete my video for any reason. If I don’t listen to all of the rules, mom could make my page private or delete my account.”

In light of this, an adult could have been the one to delete the first short with the cartoon figure and the vice president. However, somehow, the second video either went unnoticed or was approved by a guardian.

On Oct. 30, it appears an adult was made aware of Saint’s posts and completed deleted his beloved YouTube channel.

Kim Kardashian has deleted Saint West’s YouTube channel after he shared two anti-Kamala Harris videos. pic.twitter.com/Yj4SY5OUZ5 — yzyupdates (@yzyupdates) October 30, 2024

“Allow these kids to have freedom of speech….. Kim K is such a c*nt,” said one fan of Saint West’s posts.

“An 8 year old has no business getting involved in politics and especially not posting anything about them,” another person replied.

Neither Kim Kardashian nor Kanye West have publically spoken on Saint’s Kamala Harris dig.