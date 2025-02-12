‘Embarrassing on So Many Levels’: Kim Kardashian Accused of Going ‘Full MAGA’ After Platforming Mark Zuckerberg Following Melania Trump Backlash

Recently, reality TV star Kim Kardashian has been facing criticism over her association with President Donald Trump and some of his close allies — such as wife Melania, daughter Ivanka and now, tech titan Mark Zuckerberg .

In the months leading up to Trump’s presidency, Zuckerberg gradually shifted away from his progressive ideals toward more conservative viewpoints aligned with Trump. Therefore, many Kardashian fans were upset when Zuckerberg’s recent post referenced Kim.

The ginger-haired Meta CEO posted a selfie on Feb. 9 wearing a black hoodie with the words “Kim is my lawyer” on it. He proceeded to tag Kardashian’s mother Kris Jenner on the post and wrote, “the only appropriate hoodie @krisjenner,” in the caption.

Kim Kardashian comes under attack after Mark Zuckerberg’s post (Photo: @kimkardashian/Instagram; Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Kim, who has been pursuing a career in law since 2018, responded, “Hahaha I love it!!!” “The Kardashians” TV series star has yet to pass the general bar exam but did pass the baby bar in 2021 after failing it three times. The reality star then reposted the photo on her Instagram Stories for her millions of followers to see. Needless to say, platforming Zuckerberg didn’t go over well with many of her fans.

“They just loud and proud FULL MAGA,” a Reddit user wrote.

“Most billionaires are maga,” responded another.

A third person commented, “This embarrassing on so many levels but #1 has to be that she isn’t letting this lawyer charade and failure fade into the sunset.”

The comments continued on Buzzfeed where one person said, “I genuinely dont know why people are surprised. Kim and her family have never, I mean never, been about anything other than those dollah dollah bills. This is not news. That fact they’re full Maga? Not the least bit shocking.”

Another wrote, “kim IS a trump supporter there’s no doubt in my mind.”

The SKIMS co-founder and most of her Kardashian-Jenner family has been smart not to disclose their political standings publicly. But some fans watching closely fans believe Kardashian’s associations and friendships seem to have subtly suggested that she leans to the right for some time now.

Besides once being married to Kanye West, who first endorsed Donald Trump in 2016 through a series of rants, tweets and MAGA-filled fashion choices, as part of her advocacy of criminal justice reform, Kardashian met with Donald Trump at the White House in 2018 to discuss clemency for Alice Marie Johnson, a federal prisoner sentenced to life in 1996 for her alleged involvement in a Memphis cocaine trafficking organization. After gaining clemency for Johnson, she returned to the White House in 2020 to plead for reduced sentencing for three more incarcerated women who were imprisoned on drug-related crimes.

In 2024, despite being relatively silent about whether she planned to endorse Kamala Harris or Donald Trump during the presidential run, Kardashian’s son Saint West sparked controversy when he was caught reposting content on his YouTube page that made derogatory comments about the Democratic presidential candidate. With Saint only 8 years old, many questioned what or who may have motivated his presumed negative outlook on Kamala Harris. When Kardashian found out, she quickly deactivated his YouTube account, but not before the disgusting remarks against Harris had gone viral.

The following day, Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump celebrated her birthday. Kardashian took time to share a post on Instagram wishing her a happy birthday. Under a selfie of her and Ivanka, Kardashian wrote, “No one sweeter than you @ivankatrump.”

Fast forward to Jan. 20, the day of Donald Trump’s inauguration, Kim Kardashian shared a screenshot of first lady Melania’s viral outfit. She did not add any words, but the post alone made several of her fans assume she was supporting the first lady.

Happy that I’ve never bought skims ❤️ https://t.co/w8cB9tNkSY — Kay (@ohKAYx33) January 20, 2025

Even though these moments may seem minor, they’ve led fans to believe Kardashian is a supporter of Trump, albeit silently. The 45th and now 47th POTUS has had a controversial reputation since his first run as president. Not only does he often spew divisive rhetoric but he was also impeached twice during his first term in office. He’s been accused of sexual misconduct and he’s also made degrading comments to people of the Black community, Asian community, while also attacking the rights of the LGBTQ community.

While Kardashian appears to have more ties to the associates of Trump, it seems likely she will never be open about her political stance.