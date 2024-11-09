‘Kim’s Worried About What the Future Holds’: Kim Kardashian Ready to ‘Lawyer Up’ Against Kanye West If He Relocates to Tokyo Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Kim Kardashian is reportedly gearing up to protect her four children from ex-husband Kanye West amid his recent legal troubles and unsettling rumors about his potential move to Asia.

The Grammy-winning rapper is currently facing serious allegations, including multiple sexual assault accusations and a wrongful termination lawsuit from a former aide, Lauren Pisciotta, and rumors are stating that he is hiding out in the Far East to dodge some of his legal woes— particularly as at least one is linked to Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The allegations against West come at a challenging time for Kardashian, who shares custody of their children in a delicate arrangement.

An alleged insider, said to be close to the family, revealed to Radar Online that “rumors have been swirling” about Kanye’s plans to relocate to Tokyo and renegotiate his custody terms with Kim.

Sources says that Kim Kardashian is ready to “lawyer up” if it comes down to her ex-husband Kanye West moving to Japan and wanted a custody arrangement where the kids would by law be required to come to see him in the Asian country. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images; James Devaney/GC Images)

“[He may want to ] renegotiate his custody terms with Kim because he’ll want their four kids to travel there frequently once he’s settled,” the person said, adding that these plans would introduce “all sorts of complications and challenges from a logistical point of view, and Kim’s worried about what the future holds if he goes ahead.”

Fans have responded on social media with their thoughts.

“His (sic) running away cause of the Diddy case,” one person wrote in In Touch Weekly’s Instagram comments section.

Another person asked, “Why? He barely sees his children now? She has full custody and a lawyer, she can file a clause he cannot take the kids out of the USA without her permission.”

A third comment considered the children’s wants and commented, “Awwww Kim kids will choose him.”

The reality star and SKIMS owner has maintained a careful public image since their 2021 divorce.

She seems to be fiercely involved in the raising of her children, even reportedly checking Ye’s new wife, Bianca Censori, for dressing inappropriately around their sons. Now, she is reportedly alarmed by the possibility that West’s legal issues and overseas travel plans could disrupt their co-parenting agreement.

“She’ll lawyer up and likely fight him every step if necessary,” the insider revealed.

According to the tipster, Kardashian’s anxiety over the future is mounting as she processes the severity of the cases against Kanye.

The civil suit filed by Pisciotta against West details harrowing accusations from her time working for him between 2021 and 2022. Pisciotta alleges that Kanye bombarded her with inappropriate content, including sexually explicit texts and pornographic videos, as her boss.

She also claims that prior to her employment, West assaulted her after allegedly giving her a laced drink at a Santa Monica studio session, reportedly involving Bad Boy founder, who is jailed as he awaits trial on various federal charges, including racketeering and sex trafficking.

This troubling narrative echoes recent statements from singer-songwriter Niykee Heaton, who shared her own experience involving West and Combs.

In a June 2024 Instagram Live session, the 29-year-old singer alleged that her friend was drugged and that she was assaulted while in the studio with the two hitmakers when the singer was 19 years old.

She recounted feeling alarmed when offered a drink that she suspected was laced, noting, “There’s something f—king in this drink.”

She described a scene in which she was left alone with West, Combs, and their associates.

“This is the part that for as long as I live I’ll never f—king forget,” she said. “It isn’t actually the aspect of being sexually assaulted. That’s not what haunts me… It’s as these two grown men were pawing at me trying to take my clothes off, I look over to this man asking for help, and I literally mouth the word ‘Help’ and we lock eyes, and he looks away,” she tearfully remembered int the clip. “No one’s f—king saving me tonight and that’s when I was truly scared.”

Her account adds to the conversations that the Yeezy founder is criminally dangerous.

West’s apparent retreat to Asia, where he has been for an extended period, has raised suspicions.

A different source shared with the tabloid Daily Mail that Kanye may be distancing himself from the U.S. to avoid intense scrutiny over his current legal predicaments.

“Kanye is concerned that his new lawsuit will drag him down to Diddy’s level,” the person continued, hinting that the Chicago native is closely watching the developments of Combs’ own legal battles.

While West remains abroad, Kardashian is said to be closely monitoring the situation, with growing concerns over how a potential move to Japan could impact their children. It is also stressing her out.

“It’s got Kim’s head swirling, and she’s obligated to apprise herself of the situation,” an alleged source said in In Touch Weekly. “But to say she finds it sordid and stressful is an understatement.”

As she contemplates legal action to safeguard her family’s future, one thing is clear: the law school graduate is prepared to defend her kids and ensure Kanye’s legal troubles don’t interfere with their well-being.