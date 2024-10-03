‘Get a Job and Stop Mooching’: Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband Alleges Fraud in Divorce, Claims She Hid $48M from Him and He’s Owed a Cut 

Wendy Williams‘s ex-husband and ex-manager, Kevin Hunter, 57, is not letting up on his ex-wife as she now claims he was defrauded in their final divorce judgment.

The former radio DJ married Kevin Hunter on Nov. 30, 1999. Citing irreconcilable differences, she filed for divorce in 2019 and it was finalized in 2020. The split came after she discovered Hunter welcomed a child with his mistress Sharina Hudson.

The Sun reports that Hunter has filed documents requesting that the court “vacate and set aside” the settlement agreement with Williams, 60. He requested the judgment based on “fraud, misrepresentation, and misconduct.”

The Queen of Gossip and the longtime producer of her self-titled daytime talk show have one son together, 24-year-old Kevin Hunter Jr.

Following their separation, they clashed over finances as Hunter Sr. continued to push for the monthly alimony of $250,000 he was receiving until months before “The Wendy Williams Show” ended. A Wells Fargo portfolio report from May 2019 listed Wendy’s “total holdings” at $7.3 million.

The situation became more complicated when Williams’ best friend, Regina Schell, submitted an affidavit to a New Jersey court. Schell declared the Radio Hall of Famer had $55 million in her Wells Fargo accounts in 2022.

According to Schell, while living with Williams in July 2022, she saw the New Jersey native’s cumulative bank balance. Schell also contended that Wendy considered changing her financial institution and met with Bank of America in December 2022.

Hunter cited Schell’s affidavit in his latest court documents, alleging that $48 million was “fraudulently concealed” in the divorce. However, Wendy’s guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, pushed back on Schell’s claims and Hunter’s assumptions.

“I cannot address what [Schell] thinks she saw or heard, what a third person thinks she heard, or what that third person may or may not have reported to [Schell],” Morrissey argued in her response filing on behalf of Williams.

Additionally, Morrissey asserted Hunter had “no personal knowledge” that his ex-wife showed Schell her financial statements. Morrissey believed that Hunter had no case to reopen the divorce proceedings.

Gossip queen Wendy Williams and her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, continue to clash over alimony payments from their divorce. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Meanwhile, Hunter continues to question whether Morrissey has “legal standing” to represent his ex in the litigation due to her becoming Wendy’s guardian two years after the divorce was finalized.

“Ms. Morrissey is an attorney in New York, not New Jersey and though she claims to have been appointed as a Guardian in New York her Guardianship does not extend to this court as there is no Guardianship established in New Jersey,” read documents filed by Hunter in July.

In September a judge gave Morrissey 21 days to prove she had the authority to represent Williams in the case.

Hunter has his own book publishing company and he’s started multiple businesses that have not been very lucrative. In July 2023, he was sued for a $20,000 credit card bill and he also sold two luxury cars to a lending company. Last October, Hunter sold his $1.2 million home in Florida, the same home he failed to pay HOA fees for. Some believe he’s still struggling now and in need of money to sustain.

Wendy’s current financial situation remains unclear based on public statements by the parties involved. Her publicist claimed to have overheard a conversation where Morrissey admitted Wendy did not have any money in her accounts.

Plus, Lifetime’s 2024 docuseries titled “Where is Wendy Williams?” featured a scene where Williams stated, “I have no money.” A trailer for the four-part program highlighted Wendy’s statement about potentially being broke.

Various legal tactics have been used on both sides of the Wendy Williams versus Kevin Hunter court battle. For instance, in April 2024, Sabrina Morrissey sought to get Hunter to pay back $112,000 in overpaid alimony as well as accrued interest.

Morrissey believed Hunter obtained those funds through an “autopay function” by accident. The divorce agreement supposedly mandates his severance payment would be terminated if Williams’ yearly earned income falls below less than two times her yearly salary as of February 1, 2020.

A legal filing by Morrissey indicated Williams only got two residual payments after “The Wendy Williams Show” ended in 2022 – $1,952 in February 2022 and $59 in January 2023.

However, Hunter is looking to receive 23 months in back payments for spousal support from Williams. He maintained Wendy cut off alimony payments before a court-ordered guardianship was set up in May 2022 due to her poor health conditions. He said she stopped receiving payment in February of that year.

Wendy’s ailments include Graves’ disease, thyroid problems, aphasia, and frontotemporal dementia. The former radio shock jock also spoke openly about entering rehab for drugs and alcohol abuse. In all of Hunter’s recent court filing, he never appears to show concern for his ex-wife’s health.

