‘Quite the Evolution’: Kim Kardashian Reveals Shocking Reason Daughter North West is Now ‘Obsessed’ with Her After Hating Her for a Year Over Kanye Divorce Drama

In the latest episode of “The Kardashians” on Hulu, Kim Kardashian opened up about her evolving relationship with her eldest daughter, North West. Reflecting on the challenges they faced following her divorce from Kanye West, Kim shared a surprising shift in their dynamic.

“The craziest thing happened. Tell me if this happened with Mason,” Kim said to her sister Kourtney Kardashian Barker in episode 4 of season 6 of their hit reality show.

“North is, like, obsessed with me now and calls me with her friends like, ‘Mom, I love you. You’re the best mom. I love you so much,’” Kim continued.

Kourtney noted that North had always been affectionate with her and asked her sister if she was the change. The SKIMS owner was introspective and said, “Possibly. It was a year of her being mad at me.”

Then, the concerned aunt pointed to an obvious factor — Kim’s split from her ex-husband and North’s father.

“Well, also, you guys were getting a divorce,” she said.

“I think it was all the divorce. It’s insane, the turnaround,” Kim acknowledged.

Kim has previously reflected on the end of her marriage on another episode while supporting Khloé Kardashian during her emotional reunion with her ex-husband, Lamar Odom.

“That’s the hardest part. I’ve been there,” she said. “When you don’t foresee something happening that really changes a person’s personality, and then they’re not the same person and you can’t ever get that person back, but you can’t live with the new person. I get it.”

In a confessional, Kim elaborated on how difficult it was when circumstances forced the end of her marriage.

“It’s tougher when you don’t want your marriage to end off of personal reasons, but circumstances change that force your marriage to end. When you weren’t planning on that, and that’s not really the outcome you want, but there’s no other option, I think it makes it harder to get over.”

Kim and Kanye finalized their divorce in November 2022 after nearly seven years of marriage. The former couple welcomed four children: North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5.

North’s struggles with the divorce have been evident in past episodes.

Kim previously revealed in a 2023 episode of “The Kardashians” that her daughter openly preferred living with Kanye.

“She’ll be like, ‘Dad is the best. He has it all figured out. He doesn’t have a nanny, he doesn’t have a chef, he doesn’t have security. He lives in an apartment.’ And she’ll start crying,” Kim said at the time.

The busy mom has been candid about the challenges of single parenting while her ex-husband spends extensive time traveling. During a November 2024 appearance on the “What The Winkler?” podcast, she spoke about the reality of raising four children largely on her own.

West reportedly had been in Asia for months with his second wife, Bianca Censori, and not regularly linking with his children.

According to an alleged insider who spoke with RadarOnline at the time said, “rumors have been swirling” that Kanye had been planning to relocate to Tokyo and renegotiate custody terms with Kim, a possibility that subsequently has remained nothing but tabloid speculation so far.

This brought up another issue about the Yeezy owner and all of his controversies for the mom, including his issues with his wife, Bianca dressing inappropriately around the children.

Kim acknowledged, with Ye then gallivanting around the world, that she had the support of her family and hired help, which to the public diminishes her woes around parenting.

“People always will jump to the, ‘Oh, but you have the resources to have nannies and to have help,’” she said. “But regardless of assistance, I’m basically raising four kids by myself.”During a 2023 interview on Jay Shetty’s podcast, Kim became emotional while discussing the difficulties of single motherhood. “It has been the most challenging thing. There are nights I cry myself to sleep like, ‘What just happened?’”

She elaborated on the daily struggles, saying, “You know, with all the moods and the personalities, and sometimes they’re fighting, and you know, there’s no one there. Like, it’s (up to) me to play good cop and bad cop.”

Social media reactions to North’s behavioral shift toward Kim have been mixed.

One Too Fab follower on Instagram wrote supportively, “I’m no Kardashian fan but Kim is a great mom!”

On X, responses varied. One user tweeted, “I’m guessing it’s a little more than that,” while another wrote, “What kid isn’t? Then we grow up and realize it should’ve been done a couple years sooner.”

A third commenter read, “Quite the evolution; sounds like they’re closer than ever.”

In a touching confessional on the episode, Kim reflected on her parenting journey. “Kourtney always says that North is my lesson on this planet. I’m supposed to learn even more about patience — she teaches me patience. She has taught me a lot about life.”

Perhaps, as Kim suggested, North is finally beginning to recognize that her mother has been in her corner all along.