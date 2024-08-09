‘Great Picture to Show Your Kids’: Fans Race to Ciara’s Defense After Singer Sparks Outrage Over Provocative Photos

R&B singer Ciara knows how to turn heads, and her latest social media post is no exception. The “Goodies” artist and mother of four recently took to Instagram to promote her new single while celebrating the success of her “Out of This World” tour alongside Missy Elliott, Busta Rhymes, and Timbaland.

The post that set the internet abuzz featured a shot of Ciara from behind as she flaunted her curvy figure in a pair of jeans. Her shirt pulled up to bare her midriff exposed a gold chain belt emblazoned with letters spelling out “Run It Up,” the title of her new song, as well as her nickname, “CiCi.”

Ciara faces criticism for provocative photos more than a year after controversy over her see-through looks. (Photo: @ciara/Instagram)

The belt’s most daring feature? A linked triangle that provocatively dips south of the top of her jeans.

In just three hours, the post racked up over 65,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her 35.6 million followers.

Fans were quick to share their excitement. “Oh that waistline is Snatched,” wrote one person, while a few others brought her husband into the fold.

Two others said, “Russell just waiting for that tour to end” and “Ma’am, this is why you have 50-11 children to this day!!”

However, not everyone was on board with the sultry promotion.

Critics chimed in with disapproval, with one person commenting, “Great picture to show your kids,” and another saying, “That looks so uncomfortable and unsanitary…. Ouch.”

“Girl why do you keep doing this? Embarrassing that good God fearing man. I hate that for him,” said one person while another said, “They go attack you for this and say this OD for a married wife and mother prepare for cover!”

People came to her defense saying she looked great.

“It’s always gon be people in the comments judging. It’s so LAME!! Let CiCi live!!” one person said. Someone else followed up, “Right! Judging over her back showing. Not even a crack but a BACK.” Others couldn’t help but gush over how “hot” she looked, including one exclaiming, “Not Cici breaking the innanet!”

This isn’t the first time Ciara faced backlash for breaking the internet with sexy images to promote her music.

In August 2023, she posted promotional art for her “CiCi” EP that featured her covering one breast with her hand, wearing nothing but a hot pink leather hat, a long coat, and thigh-high boots.

The racy boomerang image drew mixed reactions, with some fans reminiscing about her past relationship with a certain rapper.

“Whhheeewwww!!!!! Poor or luck Russ,” one comment read, while another person remarked, “Russel’s wife but still acts like Future’s girl.”

Future is Ciara’s ex-fiancé and the father of her oldest son, Future Zahir. She has three other children with Wilson: Sienna Princes, 7, Win, 3, and eight-month-old.

In March 2023, people online called the singer “disgusting” for months online, after she posted footage of herself wearing a sheer, see-through dress with a black thong matching black heels. She wore the ensemble on the red carpet at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars After Party, which she attended alongside her husband.

Critics had “selective outrage” for Ciara but not the same for other celebrities such as Rihanna and Beyoncé, who are also mothers and have worn similar outfits but were called “tasteful.”

“I love the concept with the black crystal versus white crystals; I loved the black sheer and combination of it all and seeing it on the runway,” Ciara told LUISAVIAROMA’s LV Magazine for its May cover while speaking about Pete Dundas, a prominent fashion designer from Oslo, Norway, who designed the sheer dress.

In Nov. 2022, surrounding the release of her song, “Better Thangs,” she shared a video of herself dressed in an all-leather black ensemble, featuring a bodysuit, thigh high boots and a black jacket, while at a photoshoot, where she posed while sitting on a gym bench.

Months earlier, she promoted her “Jump” dance single with multiple posts of her sitting on the hood of a car and another of her sitting in a squat wearing heels.

Despite the controversy, many fans continue to support the singer’s bold choices, appreciating her confidence and body positivity.

In addition to her music career, Ciara is also a successful businesswoman. She owns the record label, Beauty Marks Entertainment (BME) releasing her new single and is an investor in Ten to One Rum, a brand she’s been involved with since 2021.

Recently, she dazzled attendees at a rooftop event by demonstrating her bartending prowess in a video of her crafting cocktails for her 35.3 million Instagram followers to watch.

Radiant in an elegant all-white outfit featuring a stylish mini-skirt, she impressed fans with her toned legs and trim waist, a testament to her post-pregnancy transformation following the birth of her youngest daughter in December 2023.

In the spring, Ciara pledged to shed 70 pounds of post-baby weight, and her followers were thrilled to see her achieve that goal, although some begged her to keep the baby weight.

Now, with her slim figure on full display, fans may have mixed feelings about her revealing outfits, but they can’t deny she looks stunning.