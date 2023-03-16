‘She Said ‘Oh Y’all Mad?’’: Ciara Shows Off More Skin After Facing Criticism for Her Sheer Oscars Outfit

Ciara shared several sexy pictures of herself on Instagram after receiving criticism for her attire at a party for the Academy Awards on Sunday.

The “Goodies” singer attended the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars After Party wearing a see-through ensemble that clearly revealed her front and backside view.

Ciara was apparently unfazed by the backlash as she shared more risque images of herself on social media on March 15. The sexy shots featured the recording artist wearing a white top with the letter “C” in the center.

She paired the top with a black one-piece swimsuit and black ankle-strap shoes as she posed in a shower and on a bed. In the caption, she wrote, “Get that money sis, keep them on they tip [phone emoji].”

The Shade Room shared the steamy posts on the outlet’s Instagram page, and fans had strong reactions. The post was captioned, “Ohkay! #Ciara betta come through serving lewks on the gram!”

“CC said y’all gon’ keep talking because I ain’t bothered,” wrote one fan. “She’s living her best life!”

Another fan brought the strip club from the Starz drama “P-Valley” into it and replied, “As she should! Pulpit on Sunday, The Pynk Monday-Saturday.”

A third fan replied, “She said ‘oh y’all mad? Let me make em madder.’ Go CiCi.”

Ciara’s Academy Awards outfit was designed by Dundas and reportedly fresh off the runway at Paris Fashion Week. The shiny ensemble included a black sheer netted gown and a black thong that the 37-year-old singer paired with long black gloves and black ankle-strap Santoni heels.

The “Body Party” singer received tons of backlash for the see-through dress, and folks online had a lot to say about her particular ensemble. “Why did she choose this as her Oscar dress? Confusion,” noted one fan.

Another fan replied, “Less is more sis! This is embarrassing for your husband and your children. Have some self-respect you’re a wife and a mother. You can be sexy with class and if you need guidance on how to do that talk to Savannah James. Smh.”

But a large number of fans had no problem with her outfit, including one who noted that her husband, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, appeared not to have an issue with what his wife wore Sunday night.

“If her HUSBAND doesn’t have an issue with it I’m confused why everyone got an issue with it for him? Lol he saw her outfit when she got it, while she was getting dressed, when they left the house and when he stood next to her and posed AT THE OSCARS.”

Most folks are familiar with Ciara’s infamous prayer and her story of how faith led to her Wilson. The couple wed in 2016 and share three children: a daughter, Sienna, 4, a son, Win, 2, and the oldest Future, 8, from Ciara’s previous relationship.

While Ciara subtly clapping back with more skin, she wasn’t the only one to wear a revealing dress.

According to fashion outlet, Marie Claire, naked dresses were a theme for this year’s annual event also worn by actress Taylour Paige, who was praised by fans who called her look “refreshing.”