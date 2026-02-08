‘Is There a Cinco In There’: Ciara’s Silver Look at NFL Honors Has Fans Thinking Russell Wilson Finally Got His Wish

All eyes were on singer Ciara and her husband, Russell Wilson, as they made their show-stopping appearance at a recent event.

Fresh off completing his 13th season in the NFL, the New York Giant player and his singing beauty jetted off to San Francisco to party amongst other athletes and their spouses. They left their four kids at home, but new images may suggest the Wilsons are looking to expand their reach again.

Ciara’s latest photo dump reminded fans why her confidence, style, and undeniable legs keep the internet captivated. (Photo by Kirill Bichutsky/Getty Images)

‘That Ciara Prayer Still Going Strong’: Russell Wilson and Ciara Shut Down the ‘Gram on Their Wedding Anniversary with New Photos

On Thursday, Feb. 5, Ciara and Wilson attended the star-studded 2026 NFL Honors event in complementary looks. Next to Wilson’s crisp dark green velvet suit and black shoes, the “Goodies” singer wore a custom Valdrin Sahiti gown that stole the spotlight with its lace party on top and beading on the bottom.

The top of Ciara’s dress featured a black lacey bustier, and the bottom featured a silver beaded skirt with shimmery straps. The gown’s captivating design earned her a lot of attention online, but a slight curve in the stomach region sparked another conversation.

Under People magazine’s post of the couple, one follower asked bluntly, “Gorgeous couple. Expecting?” Another went further, writing, “To be brutally honest she looks pregnant again and if so it’s a yessssss for me. I LOVE HER.”

The same line of thinking spilled onto Fashion Bomb Daily’s page, where commenters zeroed in on the outfit itself. “Hmmm is there a Cinco in there?” one person wondered, while another added, “This dress can definitely be concealing Cinco.”

Ciara (40) goes viral with Russell Wilson at today’s NFL Honors. ✨ pic.twitter.com/5jle7YuntC — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) February 7, 2026

Cinco is the nickname Russell has already given their next child, if they have one, since it will be the fifth kid they raise together. Ciara and Wilson began dating when her oldest son, Future, was just months old.

Young Future Wilburn is the product of his mother’s failed engagement to his dad, rapper Future and was born in 2014. Russell has always cared for him as his own since he began dating Ciara officially in 2015.

The couple went on to get married in 2016, welcoming their first child together, daughter Sienna Wilson, born in 2017; their son, Win Wilson, born in 2020; and their youngest, a 2-year-old daughter, Amora Wilson.

Though one would think they have their hands full with four, but the patriarch of the family has been begging for at least one more.

After the first three children, Wilson proposed they have more children during a televised interview on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in 2022.

But it wasn’t until October of 2024 that he publicly began campaigning for a fifth child, after he drooled over his wife following her completion of the “Out of This World – The Missy Elliott Experience.”

At the time, the 40-year-old got a lot of praise for her new curvaceous frame since having her children. But one image of Ciara in a skin-tight mesh and leather gown that hugged her body in all the right places was enough to get Wilson riled up again for more babies.

He hopped in the comments and wrote, “I’m ready when you are. We can call him Cinco.”

As for Ciara’s response to his pleas, she seems to be all for it but needs more time. During a Nov. 2024 appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” she said, “Honestly, I do see the road of baby No. 5—but at the right time.”

“I want to grind a little bit,” she continued. “I want to drop it like it’s hot a couple of times. When I’m trying to drop it like it’s hot with a belly, I can’t get up. I gotta take my time a little bit. Mama gotta love on herself a little bit.”

Fast forward to March 2025, she did just that when she fully engulfed in the culture at Trinidad and Tobago’s Carnival. Ciara shared a video of her “chippin’ down the road” and dancing in a blue feathered costume during a promo trip for her liquor brand, Ten to One Rum.

Her husband instantly jumped in the comments, writing, “This is my mating call, I see…Keep sippin’ on that @tentoonerum… Cinco goin’ to be on di way!”

This June, Russell and Ciara will be celebrating their 10-year wedding anniversary. Let’s see if fans are right about them also celebrating an expansion in their family.