‘That Man Gone Keep Getting Her Pregnant’: Ciara Flaunts Her Weight Loss as Fans Predict She and Russell Wilson will Announce Fifth Pregnancy Soon

Ciara took a break from posting content from her performances while on Missy Elliott’s “Out of This World” tour.

As the R&B singer, businesswoman, and mom has been hopping from city to city, performing some of her biggest hits in front of thousands of fans, she is also hosting pop-ups to for her Ten to One Rum brand, which she began investing in back in 2021.

Ciara’s obsession with losing weight sparks conversation online. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

At a recent rooftop event, Ciara showcased her bartending skills for her 35.3 million Instagram followers, mixing cocktails in a stunning all-white ensemble complete with a mini-skirt and her signature honey blond tresses.

Fans could not focus on her skills behind the bar, because they were captivated by that mug.

“CiCi lookssss goodddtttt!!!” one follower exclaimed, while another humorously remarked, “That man gone keep getting her pregnant… Look at her.”

Another fan observed, “This how you look when your husband loves you so much.”

On the X platform, reactions were equally enthusiastic, with one user noting, “Ciara been fine her whole life.”

Fans who had followed Ciara’s springtime pledge to shed 70 pounds of post-baby weight, were thrilled to see her meet that goal. Like so many times over her career, she brought fans into her plans to slim up after the birth of her younger daughter despite some begging her to keep her baby weight.

Now, after seeing how the hard work paid off, no one is mad at her hitting the gym and toning up her abs, waist and especially her legs.

👑🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Carolyn Hodges (@Carolyn16727724) August 3, 2024

“Ciara will always serve face and legs,” one comment read, while another praised, “Them legs is forever long, strong, an fit to perfection.”

Someone else said the only thing more distracting than her body is the hardware on her hand.

“That ring is soooo huge It’s always leanin to the side and these legssssss whewww! Ciaraaaaaaa is forever that gurl!” a fan commented.

Fans are in awe of how seamlessly she returned to full superstar mode during this 24-city tour, with headliner Elliott making history as the first rapper to have her music played in space.

The mother of four (Future, Sienna, Win, and Amora) had to muster incredible energy to match the dynamic performances of Ms. “Get Your Freak On,” Busta Rhymes, and Timbaland, but she did and is an inspiration for many.

One fan gushed, “Cici, I love that you can do it all! Tour, raise a family, dance like there’s no tomorrow! Love you girl!”

The tour ends in three weeks, and many are wondering with her looking so good if she is going to continuing making music, pumping her rum, or go home and tend to her children.

Ciara has not shared her post-tour plans, but speculation continues to be at an all-time high around her husband, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson. Fans believe he might be plotting on baby No. 5 just after she got her body back.

With the two averaging a baby every three years, and the 2024 NFL season approaching, the “How We Roll” singer might be safe until 2025.