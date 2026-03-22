‘His Smile Says It All’: Russell Wilson Shows Up in Major Way for Ciara’s Son Future— and Fans Are Loving Every Moment

Russell Wilson has proved time and time again how great a father he is to not only his biological children but to Ciara’s son, Future, from a previous relationship.

Future Zahir Wilburn was just 9 months old when her relationship with her ex-fiancé and rapper Future came to an end, not long after giving birth in 2014. The “Goodies” singer met Russell Wilson in 2015, and he quickly embraced a fatherly role, stepping in as a steady presence as her son grew up.

Russell Wilson takes Ciara’s son Future on his first college visit to the University of Texas. (Photos: Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Ten To One; @dangerusswilson/Instagram)

‘What He Said Was Corny’: Former NFL Star Says Russell Wilson Pressed Him for Crossing the Line and Bringing Up Ciara’s Son After His Mom Claps Back

Ciara married Wilson in July 2016 and has since welcomed three other kids, Sienna Wilson, 8, Win Wilson, 5, and Amora Wilson, 2. The couple chose to add Wilson’s last name to Future’s, as another sign of his unconditional love for the children living in his house.

Capturing another milestone, the free agent quarterback shared a video of how he and his stepson spent quality time together by visiting the University of Texas.

The March 14 clip begins with Wilson looking into the camera, saying, “Taking Future to his first visit ever to see a school. Future, what do you think?”

Smiling ear to ear, Future responded, “I love Texas. I mean this school is great.”

Taking it all in, he looked out of the passenger seat window as they rode near the campus, pouring out, “I love the stadium. It’s just, yeah, everything’s bigger in Texas. So, look at the stadium. It’s pretty big.”

The duo looked spiffy in their matching Texas shirts, though Wilson wore white jeans and Future wore white basketball shorts.

The rest of the video features clips of their tour compiled with the song “Texas” by Texas rapper BigXThaPlug playing in the background.

Wilson and Future got to explore the school’s Hildebrand Football Center, which is home to the Texas Longhorns, tour the team locker rooms, auditorium, and meet the team’s head coach, Steve Sarkisian, on the field.

Future has always had an interest in sports, playing baseball and football for youth teams, hence their stop at the school’s baseball batting cages and meeting up with the baseball head coach, Jim Schlossnagle.

It’s not clear if this is his favorite school, but there is no question that he is a big fan, because he had on Texas Longhorns paraphernalia.

Fans couldn’t contain their excitement about the warm video.

One person wrote, “His smile says it all! Love this.”

Another person applauding Wilson’s efforts wrote, “That’s great parenting by Russell, this gives the young boy motivation to dream big.”

A third bashed Future’s biological father, Wilburn, declaring, “I’m not gonna judge him because I’m not in his circle but this makes Future look like a complete bozo.”

Things got worse for the “Stick Talk” rapper as an image claiming he bought 28 Chanel bags that appear to be shoes at one time circulated online.

Meanwhile, another man took his son on a college tour because he’s a absent father… Priorities 🤷🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/tOq8fbvaU2 — HarrietEve9 (@HarrietEve9) March 18, 2026

One person said, “Meanwhile, another man took his son on a college tour because he’s a absent father… Priorities.”

Many joked Future’s purchase was for the six other women he has children with, bringing the total to nine kids born between 2002 and 2015.

The rapper has weathered the storm when criticized by fans for being an absentee father to Future and only acknowledging his son with Ciara through social media posts. Even some of the mothers of his other six kids have taken him to court to sue for child support.

Still, some fans accuse Wilson of repeatedly crossing the line with Future’s son by trying too hard to replace his dad when he already has one. Some even attempt to demean the former Seattle Seahawks player by saying he has a “corny” personality in comparison to Future.

“I don’t have to even reply to that because, why would I even respond to that?” Ciara said on ‘The Breakfast Club” last August when asked.

“I know what I know and that’s all that matters. He is the most amazing human being you could know. The smartest, most intelligent, Black man that I have ever known. What you see with him is really who he is. So it’s beautiful, it’s different,” she continued.

Nonetheless, Ciara and Wilson have put most of the drama behind them and have remained a strong unit for the past nine years. This upcoming July, they will celebrate 10 years of marriage.

Following football stints in Seattle — where he spent the bulk of his career and won a Super Bowl — Denver and Pittsburgh, Wilson signed with the Giants, moving his family from Los Angeles to the East Coast in New York last summer. Around the same time, Ciara dropped “CiCi,” her first album since 2019’s “Beauty Marks,” named after her independent label, Beauty Marks Entertainment.