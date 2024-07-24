‘If You Keep Looking This Good & Thick’: Ciara’s Smile as Russell Wilson Grips Her From Behind Has Fans Convinced Her Tour Will Be Derailed By Baby No. 5

Ciara is having fun on tour with Missy Elliott and Busta Rhymes months after giving birth to her fourth child.

The pop-R&B singer welcomed her fourth child with her husband, Russell Wilson, in December, but she hasn’t missed a beat since stepping back on stage.

Since Elliott’s “Out of this World” tour kicked off last week, Cici has been sharing short videos and images online for viewers who couldn’t make it to the audience to see her perform.

Ciara fans are drooling over her new post with her husband Russell Wilson. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Ten To One)

On July 23, Ciara shared a collage of photos of her and her team performing in denim and white ensembles. The first image featured the dancer rocking a denim crown and dipping it low in blue hightop suede Air Force Ones.

“Get Low Wit It. Have a good time. Go in. All Dat!! Texas thank you for the love! Sweet Moments,” she captioned her post after wrapping three stops in Texas between July 18-21.

Fans in her comment section were taken aback by her moves, writing, “The MOTHER of all the good knees girlies and boys.” Another said, “I’m loving the weight u put on it’s giving badddddie body.”

A third person added, “Yessss CiCi!! My husband and I enjoyed every last one of y’all but you most definitely stole the show you had [my] husband clapping his ahh off and getting up out of his seat [in] one of the clips on my story.”

But most swiped to the seventh image, which shows Ciara with a huge smile on her face as Wilson tightly gripped her waist from behind. Fans gushed over how cute the married couple in their matching blues and noted that her NFL star husband “supports everything she does.”

“My favorite picture was of you and Russell. You two are God’s best when it comes to marriage, parenting and work ethic. Thank you. This is healed love,” said one person, likely hinting at the trauma Ciara overcame after ending her engagement to her 10-year-old son’s father, rapper Future in 2014.

Russell Wilson grips up wife Ciara after she dips it low on stage during Texas tour stop. (Photo: ciara/Instagram)

Her son Future Zahir was only a few months old when they broke up and the following year she met Wilson. They hit it off instantly after she introduced him to her toddler son, and the rest is history.

The couple have now been married for eight years and went on to have three more children, Sienna, 7, Win, who also turned 4 on July 23, and baby Amora.

It’s really so amazing seeing fav have everything she prayed for 🥺 Love you & your beautiful family Ciara 💛🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/uuS2wZCn1j — Brit-Ta-Nay-Nay (@BrittanyLovesC) March 31, 2024

Ciara’s husband has been vocal in the past about wanting more children, and after viewing these photos fans have an idea of what’s to come after the tour ends in August.

“She bout to get pregnant again,” said one Instagram user referring to the menacing look on Wilson’s face.

Another said, ” … again u Russel if you keep looking this goodddddd & thick every time you drop a baby!! Goddess.”

The Out of the World tour will take a break for one day after shows in Tampa, Florida, on July 24 and Sunrise, Florida, on July 25.

Many are looking forward to Ciara’s performance when she returns to her hometown in Atlanta for two shows on July 27-28 at the State Farm Arena.

“We ready for you in Atlanta cousin CiCi!!! #clayco4life,” wrote one person in her comments.

But most fans are genuinely hoping that a fifth baby announcement is on its way.