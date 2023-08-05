‘Russel’s Wife But Still Acts Like Future’s Girl’: Ciara Shows More Skin In New Video Months After Facing Criticism for Her Sheer Nude Outfits

R&B singer Ciara is facing criticism yet again for her nearly nude, sometimes sheer wardrobe choices.

The “Goodies” artist, who has a junior with rapper Future and son, Win, and daughter, Sienna, with her husband, NFL player Russell Wilson, was quickly criticized for her revealing outfit in a recent post.

She dropped a piece of promotional art for her new EP on her Instagram page that features her covering one of her breasts with her hand. Donning nothing but a hot pink leather hat, long coat, and thigh-high boots that rise to her hip bone, some believe Ciara’s look in the short boomerang video was pretty steamy for the mother of three.

Ciara faces criticism for her nearly “nude” wardrobe choice in new photos. @ciara/Instagram

Many jumped into the comments section of her Instagram, noting the difference between her old life with the rock-star rapper and what should be her new life.

“Whhheeewwww!!!!! Poor or luck Russ.”

“I’m so glad Beyonce’ has more class about herself!!! Russell Wilson is a weak husband!!!”

“Disgusting.”

‘Russel’s wife but still acts like future’s girl.’

This was not the first time that people have complained about Ciara showing too much skin. In January, she rocked a black cut-out midi-styled dress with a sheer bottom and a slit up her thigh. People could not handle her sexiness and complained as she remained unbothered.

A few months later, during the Academy Awards after-party, she was attacked online for showing even more skin by wearing a see-through ensemble that clearly revealed her front and back to the onlooking public while accompanied by the Denver Broncos quarterback.

1) Ciara didn’t attend the Oscars in 2023;

2) Ciara did attend the Vanity Fair post-ceremony party in a sheer-with-a-thong ‘fit that seems entirely inappropriate in a crowded party.

3) I’m not fat and wouldn’t wear it. pic.twitter.com/mVHWCOhyMx — 😷 Lisa Robinson (@MizRobb) March 15, 2023

But this time, Ciara responded to the critique of her choice of outfits. She referenced Pete Dundas, a top fashion designer from Oslo, Norway, that dresses many of the major celebrities.

“I was fitted for the dress in Paris as I attended the Dundas show,” she said, “Peter has been a close friend since we attended the Met Gala in 2021. He knows me well, and he gets and knows the woman’s body.”

Not only does she play dress up for famous fashion houses, but she keeps it fun and spicy on the daily. Oftentimes, not just when she has a new release, she breaks out something fly and head-turning.

With such a free spirit, even when people are hating on her, she still goes to her social media to share her latest artistic endeavors.

Just like the announcement of her new project. While some had stuff to say about how she dressed, others were gasping at how good she looked.

“Awwwww not a little bit of thigh and stomach and everyone is going wild.”

“Yes ma’am Mrs. Wilson.”

“I cannot wait!!!”

“Just drop the tour dates!!!! I’m ready to dance the night away Cici!!”

At 37, Ciara continues to be at the top of most conversations.