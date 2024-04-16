‘We Love Thick CiCi’: Ciara’s Rush to Lose Weight After Baby No. 4 Has Fans Begging Her to Pause

Just months after welcoming her fourth child, R&B sensation Ciara is gearing up to hit the stage and captivate her fans once again.

Renowned for her impeccable dance style and head-turning presence on any red carpet, the “Goodies” singer has shared with her 35.4 million Instagram followers that she plans to drop her baby weight.

Ciara after giving birth to son Win in September 2022 (left), during her pregnancy with Amora in 2023 (second from left, second from right), and now in 2024 (right). (Photos: @ciara/Instagram)

The hitmaker posted a simple fresh-faced picture of herself with two classic cornrows falling on her shoulders and soft tendrils shaping her face. She wore a Nike sweatshirt in the photo that read in blue letters “Tough S—t” as she stared at the camera.

“Trying to lose 70lbs post baby, prepare for a show and tour while breastfeeding, and running my businesses,” she wrote in the caption, “Shout out to all my mammas out there gettin in, I see you! ToughSh$t.”

Her fans are screaming, “NO,” in her comments saying they like the extra womanly weight on her and hopes she keeps it for a little while longer.

Many immediately weighed in, noting how excited they were about Ciara getting back on tour, but stressed how much they love the way she has been killing looks with her thickness.

One person wrote, “Listen we gone take you however you wanna come for the tour because mama still eats!!! Keep 1,2 stepping on these goals CICI!!!! Killing it.”

“Heck that baby weight looks great on you. Either way you’re beautiful so don’t stress yourself out!” a fan followed up.

“Do you really have to lose the weight? You look fine,” another replied, as someone else said, “We love thick CiCi. Take it a day at a time! Can’t wait to see you in VA!.”

Ummm that 70 lbs look really good on you mama. Love from Chicago — LocknLoad Gaming (@LocknLoad922) April 14, 2024

Fans are not the only ones who believe that Cici looks “really good” after four kids.

In addition to her husband Russell Wilson, who gave her three children in the past seven years, “Game of Thrones” actor Pedro Pascal could not stop looking at Wilson’s wife’s curves at the 2024 SAG Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles in March.

The 38-year-old mother stole the show wearing a chocolatey brown latex dress that perfectly outlined her figure. As her hubby helped move her through the paparazzi, the Chilean-American actor could not help but notice.

At the Vanity Fair’s Oscars after-party, the “Level Up” multi-hyphenate wore a nude, cheeky latex bodysuit covered by a custom, equally flesh-toned, mesh, and a Usama Ishtay gown with long sleeves. The star looked ravishing and everyone took note of “ThiCC-iara.”

Even with the rave reviews, CiCi has a particular look that she prefers for her body. This is not the first time that she’s gone on a weight loss journey. Back in 2020, the singer mapped out a plan for her fitness journey after the birth of her third child, Win, in June of that year and revealed her goal to lose 48 pounds with the help of Weight Watchers.

Even then, she realized she will never be the size she was when she debuted on the scene with “I, 2 Step,” or “Oh.”

“I realized that literally sometimes you have to step back and look at where you are and say, ‘I’m actually doing all right, I’m actually doing good.’” She said in 2021. “Like I’m loving like these little extra, you know, my love handles or you know my hips, I’m loving every part of it.”

Ciara is preparing for a multi-city “Out of This World” tour with Busta Rhymes, Timbaland and headliner Missy Elliott beginning in August.