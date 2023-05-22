‘People Are So Offended By Women’s Bodies’: Ciara Defends Her See-Through Dress, Says Folks Had ‘Selective Outrage’

Two months ago, Ciara wore a see-through netted dress to Vanity Fair’s 2023 Oscars After Party, which caused an uproar on social media.

The “1, 2 Step” singer received intense backlash for wearing the dress over a black thong and posing alongside her husband, Russell Wilson. After many called her ensemble “embarrassing,” Ciara hit back at fans in a comical TikTok video. But she’s got plenty more to say.

The wife and mom of three spoke with LUISAVIAROMA’s LV Magazine for its May cover story, where she explained how her bold look came to be.

Ciara remains unbothered after receiving backlash for her Vanity Fair’s 2023 Oscars After Party attire. (Photo: @ciara/Instagram)

“I was fitted for the dress in Paris as I attended the Dundas show,” said Ciara, speaking of Pete Dundas, a prominent fashion designer from Oslo, Norway. “Peter has been a close friend since we attended the Met Gala in 2021. He knows me well, and he gets and knows the woman’s body,” she continued.

While discussing her after-party attire, the “Goodies” artist said, “I love the concept with the black crystal versus white crystals; I loved the black sheer and combination of it all and seeing it on the runway.”

After witnessing “every detail” that was put into planning her ensemble, the Grammy winner said, “I have an appreciation for the art of fashion and the vision of the artist who created the garment.”



Ciara also credits her “trusted stylists,” Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, along with “other confidants,” for helping her pull off the entire look.

Hollywood Unlocked soon obtained the cover story and shared it on its Instagram page, where fans reignited the buried debate.

“A passion for fashion or being nude?”



“People are so offended by women’s bodies. It’s so odd.”



“Her body she can wear what she wants. But it definitely wasn’t my favorite look on her. But can’t hit ‘em out the park every time.”

The House of LR&C co-founder previously responded to the backlash she faced for wearing a revealing outfit by sharing a TikTok of herself wrapped up in a long, white and draped garment with “selective outrage” written as her caption.

Seemingly unfazed by the hearsay, she continued to poke fun at folks’ critical opinions by writing, “POV: How I’m pulling up to Vanity Fair next year.”

Since then, Ciara has not turned down the heat when it comes to her chosen outfits. One of her latest ensembles consisted of an all-black cut-out dress with slits in her thigh areas.