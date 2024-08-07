‘I Can Always Tell a BBL’: Ciara Bombarded With Allegations She’s Had Work Done After New Curvaceous Body Steals the Show 

There is no way Ciara is keeping her “Goodies” in the jar because concert footage proves she has been letting it all hang out on the stage.

Fans are indulging in every crumb — moment — as the singer puts on a show-stopping performance of her biggest hits while on the “Out of This World Tour” that is co-headlined by Missy Elliott and Busta Rhymes and featuring special guest Timbaland.

CCiara’s latest tour outfit as fans drooling and bringing up her husband Russell Wilson. (Photo: @ciara/Instagram)

The Georgia peach has tongues wagging at the sight of her bodacious figure and seductive dance moves in a heavily circulated video of her putting on one heck of a show.

There is no mistaking that while she was dressed in a black T-shirt and leather chaps-like pants with cleverly placed threads giving a glimpse at her thighs, Ciara is giving admirers a new perspective to enjoy as she brings her hit song “Ride” to life night after night.

In the fan-recorded segment, she reminds concertgoers that she still has her moves from 14 years ago as she winds her hips, drops it low, and rocks back and forth just like she did when the music video dropped in 2010.

The most obvious difference is that the then-24-year-old had a more slender but fawned-over figure. Presently, she has a bounty of curves that have kept her supporters, men and women alike, pleasantly agog.

“She’s loving that new body and we do too,” a fan wrote when the footage landed on The Neighborhood Talk’s radar. An even more complimentary comment read, “This the body all the ig BBL queens will be trying to buy next year!!! Have some kids and work out… nature’s bbl.”

However, some fans actually speculate that CiCi has had a few enhancements.

“That’s a bbl,” wrote one commenter. While some fans rushed to Ciara’s defense, attributing her body’s change to having children, others replied in agreement. “It looks like it to me, too!!! I know she gained some weight butt….it don’t look natural and don’t match her legs! There…I said it! I love CiCi tho,” a fan stated.

“I can always tell a bbl from the front and she had one,” commented another fan. “Not even the back telling me but the front.”

However, others shut down the accusations, calling Ciara’s enhanced curves the work of “nature’s BBL.”

Ciara has been sporting her new and adored curves since giving birth to her fourth child, a daughter named Amora, in December 2023. She and husband Russell Wilson are already parents to daughter Sienna, son Win, as well as the singer’s son Future Zahir from a past relationship with rapper Future.

The “How We Roll” singer and the latter were together for two years and briefly engaged when they broke up in 2014, months after she gave birth to her first child. She began dating the then-Seattle Seahawks star quarterback in 2015. They married in a lavish ceremony fit for a princess in England in 2016.

And ever since then, fans have been convinced that the prayers they both sent up to the heavens have resulted in endless blessings pouring down, especially when it comes to the Pittsburgh Steelers newcomer having a “Body Party” with his wife.

Ciara has fans seeing why Russell Wilson can’t keep his hands off of her curvier figure during sexy performance. (Photos: Ciara/Instagram)

“Big Rus is just having the time of his life,” quipped another onlooker. A fourth person did the math and realized that Ciara’s plump assets were responsible for her having four children. They wrote, “Good LAWD Ciara. No wonder Russell can’t stay off of her lmao.”

Several have speculated that it is only a matter of time before she reveals yet another pregnancy.

This past spring she announced plans to shed 70 pounds of baby weight, just a few short months before the tour kicked off in July. At the time, her weigh-in was around 180 pounds, with a goal of getting into the 120 pound range.

Ciara performing “Ride”

on the Out of This World Tour – The Experience

Tonight in Elmont, New York 👽🚀🛸#OutOfThisWorldTour pic.twitter.com/Ib31i56Aqc — ®ated moíciara™ (@Moiciara) August 4, 2024

In May, when she shared an update, she was down 10 pounds in a month as her followers urged her not to get too thin. From the looks of things, she is keeping them plump and fed with the visuals.