‘The Way You Tortured Me…’: T.I.’s Troubled Son King Harris Is Having a Baby as Rapper Warns His ‘Gangsta’ Persona Will Come Back to Haunt Him

T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Harris have been keeping secrets about their expanding family. Unbeknownst to fans, the “King of the South” and his wife are now grandparents to two little ones, with a third on the way.

The bombshell baby announcements were dished to listeners when T.I. and Grand Hustle artist Young Dro stopped by Atlanta radio station Hot 107.9 to promote their latest song, “Thank God,” featuring Kirk Franklin.

At one point in the conversation, T.I.’s family became the subject of discussion. The married couple of 14 years nearly have an empty house now that the eldest of their seven kids have all moved out.

“It’s great to have them doing their own thing out of my house,” said T.I., noting that his children now understand the value of “taking care of they stuff.” He would go on to disclose that his son Domani, 23, recently became a first-time homeowner and father. Both are revelations that have gone unnoticed by fans.

Fans side with T.I. in fight with King Harris after they find a resurfaced clip from “The Family Hustle” (Photo: @the_next_king10/Instagram)

He continued, “I find pleasure in watching the realization kick in like, ‘D—n, I been messing up folk money all these years,’ you know? And he just became a father. So I got two grandchildren.”

In October 2023, Dianne Cottle-Pope, Tiny’s mother, posted a photo of a woman meeting her newborn daughter moments after undergoing a cesarean section. “Another Great Creation!!! Welcome to the world #greatgrandbaby,” she wrote.

Multiple followers commented that her great-granddaughter bore a striking resemblance to T.I. and Tiny’s youngest child, daughter Heiress Harris, but did not inquire about which of the Harris kids had become a new parent.

Cottle-Pope, though proudly showcasing the newest addition to the family, also did not tag mom and dad. Domani, who has followed in his father’s musical footsteps, has managed to keep her personal life private, limiting his social posts to reflect his creative endeavors and not his home life.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Grammy Award-winning artist revealed, “I got a grandson on the way. King’s bout to have a son.” He jokingly took a swipe at his son’s gangsta persona, too.

“I told him I’mma make this the greatest gangsta of all time. I will raise this child to torture you the way you tortured me. I promise you there will be an indictment in this young one,” he added. King has a checkered past of missteps that have been attributed to him adopting the image of someone who has lived a life of struggle.

Looks like King Harris got into a fight with T.I. on Instagram Live. Tamika Tiny Harris can be heard in the background as well. Sending prayers to their family because they need them right now. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/qS8Obmhr7f — Chaddie The Baddie Turner (@TheMrChadTurner) November 26, 2023

The 20-year-old’s seeming disdain for being thought of as privileged reached a boiling point last fall when he and his dad had a public scuffle during an Atlanta Falcons NFL game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Footage of the heated back-and-forth, which also involved Tiny, showed T.I. as he appeared to place his son in a headlock. T.I. later described the dust-up as a bear hug that ended with a headlock maneuver.

Earlier this year, when T.I. appeared on “The Willie D Live Show” podcast, he explained that King is “really the personality that he has assumed for himself. And all in all, it’s really just a personality because he’s not out there selling no dope and committing crimes, and nothing like that.”

But by August, fans believed that King had shown signs of maturing past his alter ego. After explaining that his famous parents did require he pay them rent, he acknowledged that “the goal is to get your own” and take on adult responsibilities, not to freeload.

At the time, people suspected that his mild blowout with T.I. had set him straight, though the catalyst for his upgraded attitude may have more to do with him soon becoming a father.

T.I. is also a dad to son Messiah, whom he shares with mother Lashon Dixon, while his son Domani and daughter Deyjah are from a previous relationship with his ex Ranniqua Brannum. Tiny is a mom to daughter Zonnique Pullins, whom she welcomed prior to dating her now-husband, and sons Major and King Harris, whom she shares with T.I.

Pullins, 27, gave birth to the couple’s first grandchild, a daughter named Hunter Zoelle James, with her then-boyfriend, rapper Badhunta Izzy, in December 2020.