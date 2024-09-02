‘She Hit the Jackpot’: Days After T.I. Drops Bombshell About Son King Harris’ Fatherhood, Shocking Actions From Alleged Mother Raise Eyebrows

Days after rapper T.I. disclosed that his son King Harris is set to become a first-time father, the woman rumored to be the child’s mother has made her presence known on social media.

The woman kicked things off by posting a series of clips on her Instagram Story, including one where she poses in a pink outfit, showing off her baby bump and sporting a platinum blond wig. The video is set to YFG Fatso’s “Bougie H—s,” with her mouthing the lyrics.

On her main Instagram page, she goes by the handle Big Nana (@nanalilfineass), and she was tagged in a behind-the-scenes video of the maternity shoot by hairstylist Styles by Mylanii. In the video, she is seen wearing a Tiffany necklace and bracelet, with rapper Latto’s new single “There She Go” playing in the background.

T.I. and Tiny’s son, King Harris, is preparing to be a father at age 20. (Pictured: @the_next_king10/Instagram)`

The next slide in her Story featured a reposted four-image collage from her maternity shoot, shared by a few of her friends.

The young woman does appear to have a relationship with the “Grand Hustle” family. King, along with his mother Tameka “Tiny” Harris and sister Zonnique Pullins, follows her on Instagram.

Another sign she might be the child’s mother is a tag in her page bio that says, “me+kc=4L.” King’s fill name is Clifford “King” Joseph Harris III. Perhaps KC are initials for King Clifford.

Almost immediately, people began speculating about the nature of their connection.

One comment on her page read, “All she thinking about is the fact that she secured a bag.”

The Neighborhood Talk posted the story, and their followers were quick to express their thoughts. Many believe she’s hit the jackpot by getting involved with the King of the South’s son or she’s after “Tip and Tiny’s money.”

“Sis said She finna cash them ‘you can have whatever you like’ and ‘what I need from you is understanding’ Checks,” one person wrote.

Others commented, “She acting like she pregnant by TI or sumthin” and “She hit the jackpot you can see it all on her face.”

There was also chatter about her age relative to King’s, with comments like, “Ummmmm she looks GROWN! As in OLDER THAN him,” and “She’s looks 28 tf going on.”

Big Nana posts on her Instagram Story her images from her maternity shoot. (Photos: @nanalilfineass/Instagram)

While there’s no evidence to support claims that she will “give that family hell” as one stated, King has had his share of controversies that have seemed to drive them crazy.

In September 2023, he was also blasted last for bribing a homeless man with $50 to do the viral “One Chip” challenge where you eat a spicy chip without drinking water for five minutes.

Two months later, King got into a public scuffle with his father at an Atlanta Falcons game.

The argument centered around their contrasting upbringings, with T.I. emphasizing the difference between growing up in poverty like the platinum-selling rapper did versus the son growing up with access to wealth. King took a particular offense to people saying he grew up with a “silver spoon in his mouth.”

The fight set off a chain of events, including the “Drip” rapper taking to social media to blast his parents.

On his Instagram Story, he wrote, “I Stand on business don’t give a f–K who you are 100. If ima mistake say dat stop making the world think u fw me when u don’t 100.”

Despite King’s outbursts, his mother Tiny is always supportive of her son. A couple of weeks after the incident, she posted a throwback photo of King on social media, referring to him as a “sweetheart but a terror at the same time.”

T.I. revealed he’s about to become a grandfather for the third time during an interview with Atlanta’s Hot 107.9, where he also promoted his latest song, “Thank God,” featuring Kirk Franklin, Young Dro and the Sunday Service Choir.

He shared updates on his children, including that Domani, 23, had recently become a first-time homeowner and father. When T.I. mentioned that Tiny’s “sweetheart” was expecting a baby, he joked that he plans to ensure King’s son gives him as much trouble as King has given him.

“I told him I’mma make this the greatest gangsta of all time. I will raise this child to torture you the way you tortured me. I promise you there will be an indictment in this young one,” T.I. quipped.

King has yet to confirm whether he’s expecting a child or if Nana is indeed the mother. However, like many new additions to a family, this baby could be the grounding force that King needs to keep him out of trouble or at least calm him down.