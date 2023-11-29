T.I. Says His Family Is ‘Tied Like a Knot’ While Addressing Internet Chatter Surrounding His Parenting and a Physical Altercation with His Son King Harris

Clifford “T.I.” Harris finally has spoken out following the recent altercation with his son King Harris at the Nov. 26 matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints.

On Tuesday, Nov. 28, the “About The Money” rapper shared a snippet of his and King’s latest interview with Complex. Attached to his post was a lengthy caption that addressed his and his son’s recent antics on Instagram Live.

T.I. says he will defend King ‘4LIFE’ following their Nov. 26, 2023 scuffle. (Pictured: King and T.I. @tip/X)

“F–k what dis internet talkin’ bout,” Tip wrote. “Da HFamily Tied Like a Knot We all We Got…4LIFE… Ima RIDE to da heavens or da depths of H–L bout my Jr.& ain’t nothing gon change that. Now tune in to the new episode of #GOATTalk wit Me & my Jr. @the_next_king10 out now on @complex.”

As previously reported, King and T.I. appeared to have gotten into a heated argument, which led to a physical scuffle this past weekend. The encounter occurred after King grew agitated at his mother, Tiny Harris, and his father for laughing at his claim that he used to be “in the streets” despite being born with a “silver spoon” in his mouth.

During an October interview with Funny Marco, the 19-year-old claimed that he was raised by his grandmother and only visited his parents’ gated mansion when cameras rolled for their popular reality show, “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle.”

Tiny and T.I. agreed with folks’ assumption that their son had a wealthy upbringing.

Their comments didn’t seem to roll over well with King, who could be heard screaming at his parents while on IG Live. After an intense back and forth between King and Tip, a scuffle could be heard happening from the audio. The “Drip” artist could also be heard telling his father to “get off” him.

While the “ATL” actor and King’s shocking incident appears to be water under the bridge for them, their encounter caused social media users to take a deeper look into T.I. and Tiny’s parenting style.

Fans have dug up previous interviews, tweets, and song lyrics from their four older children; Zonnique Pullins, Deyjah Harris, Domani Harris and Messiah Harris, that, in some fans’ opinions, show that the two Grammy winners failed to properly care for their children.

After Zonnique said she resented her parents, Deyjah's hymen fiasco along w/ her depression, and King's very obvious hatred for them, it's clear we're not getting the full story and we probably never will, but I hope their kids can find some solace soon. This makes me sad :/ https://t.co/oL73pwyz0b — Z (@ModtasticBling) November 27, 2023

Despite the public’s belief that T.I. and Tiny lacked nurturing skills, the “Live Your Life” lyricist recently revealed that King willingly went to his grandmother’s house during their Complex interview. The “Goat Talk” conversation dropped earlier this week.

“Let you tell it, you was an orphan,” T.I. told King.

The teenager admitted that he is a “grandma’s boy” who enjoyed playing with other kids rather than by himself. “I like to be in the neighborhood with the kids outside.”

T.I. then suggested that King’s former claims to Funny Marco “made it seem like we was sending you over there. You cried and cried and cried when you couldn’t go over there.”

“We done got big house, big yard, nothing to do,” King replied.

While it’s unclear which grandmother King stayed with, many social media users have assumed that Tiny’s mother, Dianne Cottle-Pope, was the one who took care of him.