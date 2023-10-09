‘That Explains Why He Act Like That’: Fans Say It All Makes Sense After King Harris Reveals That He Did Not Live with Parents T.I. and Tiny During Filming of Their Family Reality Series

T.I. and Tiny Harris’ son King Harris has officially spilled the beans about living with his celebrity parents.

Fans have watched the young buck grow up by means of the multi-talented family’s hit show, “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle,” which followed the married couple and their children. However, Harris recently claimed that things on the show weren’t really how they appeared to be.

While speaking with Funny Marco on the latest episode of the comedian’s “Open Thoughts” podcast, the 19-year-old revealed that he did not live in the lavish house that was shown on the VH1 series. Instead, he lived in a separate home with another family member.

King Harris says he didn’t live with his parents while filming their reality TV series. (Pictured: ‘Open Thoughts’/YouTube)

“What do you feel like they got on you that they shouldn’t have on you?” Funny Marco asked Harris at the 6:05 mark of the interview. “‘Cause I feel like with them probably seeing you grow up they just got like you can’t be you.”



After taking a sip of water, Harris confirmed that the VH1 TV show “confused” a lot of folks.

“It’s a lot about that TV show that got people confused because I lived with my grandma, you know; we’ll go to the house on like a weekend,” he said.

Harris continued, “They’ll say ‘Hey, we shooting today we need y’all at the house.’ They’ll come get me from my grandma house and right after we done, when them cameras go off I’m right back at my grandma house.”

This revelation was re-posted on The Neighborhood Talk’s Instagram page, where fans seemed to finally understand and pinpoint this as the reason for Harris’ out-of-control behavior.

“That explains why he act like that , then grandma raised kids a different breed.”

“I believe him cuz he bad my grandmom raised my mom baddest kid.”

“Y’all don’t see a repeated cycle of there kids have TRAUMA.”

“Tiny has said that he spent most of his time in the hood at his grandmothers house.”

“I never knew this. A lot of it makes sense now.”

This is why #KingHarris doesn’t respect his parents, kids when they aren’t raised by their parents feel like the parents can’t tell me shit cause when I needed you, you were not there. And yes the money and life he was afforded to live did not make of for the time they were not… pic.twitter.com/pzS6S0rB6L — SkoolBoi (His/Him/He) (@Skool_boi) October 9, 2023

One X user brought up Tiny’s oldest daughter, Zonnique Pullins, who revealed that she was “hurt” by her mother’s absence as an adolescent due to Xscape’s touring schedule and being “tied to the hip” to her stepdad.

The person wrote, “Zonnique pretty much said something very similar. She said she wish she could’ve had a closer relationship with her mom, but she was never really around because she was with TIP.”

Harris did not specify which grandmother he lived with: Tiny’s mother, Dianne Cottle-Pope or T.I.’s mother, Violeta Morgan. However, fans suspect he was staying with Dianne, who occasionally appeared on “T.I. and Tiny: A Family Hustle.”

The reality stars also appeared on “T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle,” where Harris and his father had an explosive argument. The then-14-year-old urged his parents to pursue home-schooling for him so he could spend more time pursuing his music career, which they denied.

Fans believe that was the beginning of Harris asserting his independence from his family, but he has since faced public scrutiny in more ways than one could count.

The “DRIP” artist frequently trends on social media due to the questionable acts he records and posts online. Harris has also been accused of portraying a “gangster” lifestyle despite having two successful and wealthy parents who could afford him anything he may need or want.

One of his most recent antics involved him challenging a homeless man to do the spicy “One Chip Challenge” for $50 dollars. He shared video footage showing him getting into a verbal argument with Waffle House employees for getting his order wrong. The rising music star also was reportedly arrested in September 2022, but no information surrounding the arrest has been confirmed publicly.

Nevertheless, Harris seems to be unbothered by the hate he constantly receives.