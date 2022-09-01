‘A Rich Kid That Wanna be a Gangsta So Bad’: T.I.’s Son King Addresses Critics Online Following Recent Arrest, Denies Claims He’s ‘Trying to be Gangsta’

Clifford “T.I.” Harris Jr’s son King Harris is in the news again, and it isn’t for anything positive. Harris was reportedly arrested. It wasn’t long before people flocked to social media, where many accused the young hip-hop heir of trying to be something he was not. The aspiring rapper soon appeared online where he addressed critics regarding his recent incident.

It’s still unclear why the 18-year-old was arrested. However, according to a clip uploaded online following his release, an unidentified young woman sitting in the car with him received a violation for not wearing a seat belt. Meanwhile, King can be heard saying he “got four.” A photo of King in what appears to be an orange jail suit has been circling various blog sites.

Many accused the aspiring rapper of chasing a life he’s unfamiliar with, including one Twitter user who wrote, “This is sad because his parents did a great job raising him. He just wants to portray a life that’s not really his. Smh.”

“A rich kid that wanna be a gangsta so bad annoys tf outta me…..” issued a seemingly ticked-off critic.

In an expletive-filled video, King addressed those comments and others like them, saying, “Everybody that’s say n**ga tryna be gangsta. I ain’t ask for the police to pull me over, y’all b**ch a*** n**ga.” In a follow-up photo posted to his story, King gave the middle finger while sharing, “I’m bacc. F*** 12!! A lil minor set bacc fa a major come bacc.”

Many folks in the comments sections of blog pages appeared disappointed at what they see as King’s increasingly concerning public behavior. One Instagram user suggested the 18-year-old “hop off of social media and focus on what he wants out of this life….” That person added, “I pray this doesn’t turn into another tragic story of a child star gone wrong (not that he was ever a child star but y’all know what I mean).” The comment received 2,901 likes 14 hours after its posting and dozens more replies echoing the statement.

Last May, King was involved in a heated exchange with a Waffle House employee over a discrepancy with his meal. During his profanity-laced tirade, he hopped on a counter and challenged a worker to a fight, repeatedly yelling, “Come here, I’ll show you what I can do.”

T.I. criticized media outlets for making the matter “newsworthy” and not “the fact he graduated with honors and the A and B honor roll.” The “Live Your Life” rapper has yet to address the latest incident.