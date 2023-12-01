Tiny Harris Fires Back at Trash Rumor That T.I. Is Not King Harris’ Biological Father

Tameka “Tiny” Harris has weighed in on one of the countless rumors going on involving her son, Clifford “King” Harris, III, and her husband, his dad Clifford “T.I.” Harris.

Most headlines suggest King and his father are at odds following an alleged scuffle that went down at the Atlanta Falcons victory game last Sunday, Nov. 26 against the New Orleans Saints. After airing out his woes online, fans began digging into other rumors about King in addition to dredging up direct complaints from his six siblings regarding their parents.

Speculations that something is wrong with T.I. and Tiny’s household surface as fans side with King Harris and older siblings who have called out their parents. (Photos: (left) Tiny and T.I. Harris; (Right, Left to right) Major, Domani, Deyjah, Heiress, Messiah, King Harris and Zonnique Pullins. @majorgirl/Instagram; @TIP/Instagram.

But the rumor that caught Tiny’s eye questioned the young rap star’s paternity — and now the Xscape singer is setting the record straight.

The chart-topper, behind the hit song “Understanding,” stumbled upon a rumor posted by gossip site The Uncutt, which posted a screenshot of a Facebook post from Triqsta B’me.

The post read, “I Just Got Word From A Reputable Source… #King Was Told His Biological Father Is #Bimmy Ant That’s Why He Said #Tips History Is A Mystery… And That Its All Cap…. Someone Call #Maury #LaurenLondon… We Wanna Hear Clifford Harris #YouAreNotTheFather.”

The page went on to explain that Bimmy is allegedly related to Deb Antney, Waka Flocka’s mother. Fans instantly noticed the former Supreme Team gang member and Def Jam music executive’s fair-skinned, reddish hair and freckles, drawing comparisons to old pictures of King, a look very different from the other Harris children.

“ALL T.I sons look like him except King BUT if he claiming him as his son then that’s his son,” one person observed. In no time, people hopped into her comments and wrote, “Probably because he look more like his mama but hey.”

Once Tiny saw the post, she decided to sound off in her Instagram Story, writing, “Man this is the biggest bulls—t ever!!! No disrespect but I don’t even know Bimmy like that! I was just reminded of who he was.” She added, “Quit playing with us for click bait b—h.”

On X, she posted, “A lie don’t care who tell it……” and “Quit playing with my family for clickbait! I’ve had about enough!”

Amid criticism about their parenting and King’s behavior, fans want folk to stop playing with the Harris family altogether.

“What is this HATE the HARRIS’ week. Jesus. Happy Holidays Grinches,” one person said. Another wrote, “Being famous is so stressful man. The judgement, lies, snooping, and things that’s done to these people is so absolutely absurd. Like this isn’t funny at all this is disgusting.”

“I blame king for giving people room to play with his family like that,” one comment read.

While King has never publicly questioned who his father was, he did question if he was a “mistake” on his social media, after his and his father’s public scuffle had people digging deeper into their family life.

The 19-year-old wrote, “If ima mistake say dat stop making the world think u fw me when u DON’T 100.”

King Harris went live just so he could "stand on business" and started tussling with his parents. That boy is something else lol — Rontez Clark (@rclark_90) November 26, 2023

In addition to comments about Tip not being King’s real father, other developments have followed.

Since Sunday, Nov. 27, people have tried to capitalize on the family squabble.

One promoter at an Atlanta club, Elleven 45, tried to drum up business by putting out a poster saying that T.I. and King were hosting a party at his “R&B Wednesday.”

In a video making its rounds on social media, the “What You Know” rapper blasts the party promoter, saying, “N—a, you can talk to me. Until then, ain’t nothin’ goin’.”

He continued, “Ain’t nobody getting’ nothin’ goin’. Nothin’! Call who you need to call, do what you need to do, ain’t nothin’ happenin’. No money, no beers, no partyin’, no sections, nothin’! You put me and mine on the mothaf—kin flyer, n—a, give me everything, and if you can’t don’t play with me.”

“I don’t know if y’all from here, but n—a don’t play with me in this city. It’s my mothaf—kin city,” he said.

It appears that the promoter made good with T.I. Both he and King were seen later at the “R&B Wednesday” party, cutting a rug and having fun together T.I.’s other son Domani, 22, was also there. The two younger Harris men popped it off, playing their new song, “Father Like Sons,” dedicated to the “Trap Muzik” legend.