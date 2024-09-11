‘You Have a Baby on the Way’:  T.I. and Tiny’s Son King Harris Flaunts Black Eye After Apparent Brawl, Fans Urge Him to ‘Grow Up’ for the Sake of His Baby

Earlier this month, T.I. revealed his son King Harris is expecting his first child. The “King of the South” never revealed who the child’s mother is.

But nosy fans online believe they have found her after a woman named Big Nana shared a video of her growing belly.

Many initially expressed concern about the 20-year-old due to his past childish behavior, and some believed King was in the process of shedding his “gangsta” persona. But recent posts on his Instagram page have raised more alarm from fans and now his grandmother.

T.I. and Tiny’s son, King Harris, is preparing to be a father at age 20. (Pictured: @the_next_king10/Instagram)`

On Sept. 10, King shared a photo on his Instagram Story showing him with a red ring around his right eye. “Still got my chain,” he wrote with a few laughing emojis. “Ps you should see them.”

The young rapper never disclosed if or who he had a fight with, nor has there been any video evidence or mention of King’s fight online. This post follows another that caused his Tiny’s mother, Diane Cottle, to chime in on his actions.

Two days earlier, King shared a video of himself rapping his song while driving and smoking in a car. Diane wrote in his comments, “Stop smoking so much. Son.”

King replied back, “@diannecottlepope I’m sorry Mamaw I love you.”

Diane is also the same grandmother King revealed he was living with during the filming of his family’s VH1 show “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle.”

“It’s a lot about that TV show that got people confused because I lived with my grandma, you know; we’ll go to the house on like a weekend,” he said during a sit-down interview with Funny Marco nearly a year ago.

“They’ll say, ‘Hey, we shooting today, we need y’all at the house.’ They’ll come get me from my grandma house and right after we done, when them cameras go off I’m right back at my grandma house,” King continued.

Regardless of his upbringing, fans want King to make more sensible decisions as she prepares to welcome his first child.

“So disappointing smh,” wrote one person, as another said, “That boy bout to be a Father Time for him to stop the non sense.”

One person called him out for not revealing he’s about to be a father himself, writing, “Boi you got a baby otw???? Why you never told us huh ? We’ll anyways CONGRATULATIONS KING tell the baby his or her internet aunt said blessing.”

Fans encouraged King to wise up as he prepares to bring his first child into the world, which will bring a whole new set of responsibilities to his life.

A fourth comment read, “Get all of that out of your system now nephew cause when your son enters the world your mindset will change. You will have new responsibilities with everything else you got going on. Learn how to prioritize your schedule. But baby comes first. SmOoChIeS.”

A fifth person wrote, “Boi it’s time to grow up. You have a baby on the way. It’s time to be a man!”

TI’s son King Harris Has A Baby On The Way… pic.twitter.com/jMv660imjq — The Gworls Are Fighting (@baddietvv) September 2, 2024

It’s unclear what the status is of King’s relationship with the reputed mother of unborn child. However, his mother and sister Zonnique Pullins both follow “Nana” on Instagram her on Instagram. Her IG bio reads, “me+kc=4L,” which could be short nickname for King’s full name Clifford “King” Joseph Harris III. Perhaps KC are initials for King Clifford.

Still, fans wish King the best, hoping that with his grandmother and his parents sticking by his side, he’ll become the best version of a father he can be.