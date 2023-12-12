Stevie J Fans Are Stunned By How Much His 14-Year-Old Daughter Eva Has Grown, ‘She Was Just a Baby’

Stevie J and Mimi Faust’s birthday tribute to their only child together left fans in awe at how much their daughter has grown.

The “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” alums both uploaded a series of photos and videos of Eva Giselle Jordan, attached to sweet messages in honor of her 14th birthday.

Fans cant believe how old Stevie J and Mimi Faust’s daughter has become. (Left) Mimi Faust and Stevie J (Pictured: @hitmansteviej_1/Instagram) (Right) Eva Giselle Jordan. (Pictured: @hitmansteviej_1/Instagram)

Stevie’s post included four images of Eva that document her transformation from a youngster to now. “Another year around for Eva Giselle!! More life,” his caption read.

As for Faust, 53, she shared a video filled with a compilation of comical videos that featured Eva’s goofy personality. She also included several adorable mother-and-daughter photos of her and her mini-me.

In addition to her IG post, Faust shared a full-body photo of Eva on her story, writing, “Happy Birthday 14th Baby Girl.”

Her photo was obtained by The Neighborhood Talk, whose comments section was flooded with remarks about how big Eva has gotten. One person wrote, “Lord she was JUST a bby.”

Some commenters couldn’t decipher which of her parents the teenager resembled more, her mother and father. A few sided with the Grammy-winning producer, stating, “Stevie spit her right on out” and “Steebie said copy & paste.”

Others suggested that Eva was a “perfect” split between Stevie and Faust. One person penned, “Omg she’s a perfect mixture of both her parents,” followed by a second IG user who wrote, “She stole both of their faces she’s beautiful.”

While Eva is Faust’s only child, Stevie, 52, has five additional children from his previous relationships with four other women. The “Leave It to Stevie” star has two sons; 28-year-old Dorian Jordan and 26-year-old Stevie Jordan Jr., and three more daughters; 25-year-old Sade Jordan, 25-year-old Savannah Jordan, and 6-year-old Bonnie Bella Jordan.

Stevie J shares his youngest child with his ex-girlfriend, self-proclaimed “Puerto Rican Princess” Joseline Hernandez. The former couple’s tumultuous relationship was documented throughout their time on “LHH: ATL.”



The highly discussed love triangle between Hernandez, Stevie and Faust also was dramatically chronicled in early episodes of the VH1 reality series. The trio’s venomous insults, physical encounters and gaslighting schemes kept viewers on the edge of their seats for years, as they became one of the most scandalous love triangles on reality TV.

"Hey maid…😌"



How will Stevie & Mimi react when they have to relive one of the most INFAMOUS scenes in #LHHATL history? Don't miss the season 9 premiere MON at 8/7 only on @VH1! pic.twitter.com/IyKPAQljhv — Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) March 13, 2020

Stevie is no longer with either woman, however, there doesn’t appear to be any bad blood among the group at the moment.

Hernandez has been dating American DJ Robin “Ballistic Beats” Ingouma since 2019 while Faust was in an on-again/off-again relationship with former WNBA player Tamera “Ty” Young, though they appear to be on the outs now.

Neither women has been married, meanwhile, Stevie made it all the way to the alter with ex-wife, R&B artist Faith Evans, whom he married in 2018. After accusations of cheating and a domestic incident, the two parted ways in 2022.

In July of this year, the former pair finalized their divorce. However, many suspect they are attempting to work things out after Stevie J showed himself enjoying his birthday with a mystery woman who appeared to look similar to the “Love Like This” singer.