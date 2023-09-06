‘I Guess That’s Why She Married Stevie J’: Faith Evans Reveals Her Turn-Ons In a Man, Says Yes, Size Does Matter

Faith Evans knows exactly what she is looking for in a man now that she is a single woman again. The singer filed for divorce in 2021 after three years of marriage to music producer Stevie J. The former Bad Boy Records labelmates finalized their separation in July.

In a new interview on the “Marriage or Mirage” podcast, the “True Love” songstress shared that her next suitor will have a key characteristic and one very specific physical attribute if he wants to win her over.

Fans bring up Stevie J after his ex-wife Faith Evans reveals her turns on in a man. (Photo: @Hitmansteviej_1/Instagram.)

“Oh my God, he is gonna be funny, he’s gonna be charging, he’s gonna love — his spirit is have to resonate that there’s God in him — but humor, and all of that,” she said. “But you know, it’s not about looks. I’m definitely going to look down at the thing-thing,” added Evans as she and the hosts erupted into laughter.

The former “R&B Divas” star reiterated that size is a huge deal breaker when she recalled a friend trying to set her on a date. “I looked down and I was like, ‘Girl, no. Never. Never would I.’ I didn’t see nothing and he had on tight pants,” she quipped.

“A little d—k is a f—king turnoff for me,” noted Evans as she debunked the notion of some men being “growers” and not “showers.” “I don’t believe in that … you gotta have something to f—king grow.”

In the comments, fans let loose with their reactions to her clearly stated desires. “Faith said it ain’t the motion it’s the boat and she need a yacht,” joked one person.

“I guess that’s why she married Stevie J. He’s funny and charming. Lol,” wrote another fan. And a third comment read, “I’m cracking up that cougar cat need a slammer hammer.”

Biggie in Heaven looking down on Faith Evans & Stevie J



“Boy ain’t no way! Boy ain’t no way!” #StevieJ #FaithEvans pic.twitter.com/AVh1HULLjn — Glitch McConnell (@TLActivist) November 18, 2021

Elsewhere in the interview, Evans reflected on her relationship with the late Notorious B.I.G.

“I loved everything about him. Like, he was honest, you understand. Like, one thing about him, even at that young age, honest. Yo, I respect it. I can’t take nothing else,” said the Grammy-winning vocalist.

The former couple married after knowing each other for eight days in 1994. The relationship, though peppered with infidelity, was intact until Biggie was gunned down at the age of 24 in 1997. They shared one child together, a son named C.J. Wallace.

Evans married her second husband, Todd Russaw, that same year. They reportedly separated in 2005, but a divorce petition was not filed until 2011, after 14 years of marriage. They share two sons, Joshua and Ryder. She also has a daughter, Kiyamma, from a relationship that predates her union with Biggie.

Part two of the “Marriage of Mirage” interview is forthcoming.