‘They Haven’t Been Friends Since Mimi Lied About the Sex Tape’: Former ‘LHHATL’ Star Ariane Davis Says She’s No Longer Friends with Mimi Faust

Viewers may remember Ariane Davis as the voice of reason during the popular reality show “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta,” but, most important, fans knew her as Mimi Faust’s best friend.

After six seasons, Ariane quietly made her exit from the show in 2017. She was initially invited to star on the franchise with her then-girlfriend, who declined to appear on the series as she was not yet ready to go public with her sexuality. Ariane later joined as Mimi’s best friend, but after she refused to divulge private parts of her personal life, she left — a move the former reality star said she made to protect her mental health. However, along with leaving the show, it appears as though one of Ariane’s prized friendships was also left behind.

Ariane Davis (left) and Mimi Faust (right) at Havana Club on March 20, 2014, in Atlanta. (Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

During a recent interview with “Love and Hip Hop” producers for a segment entitled “Where Are They Now” published on YouTube on Friday, Dec. 4, the 41-year-old revealed that she and her former co-star Mimi are no longer friends.

“I’m really optimistic about Mimi when it comes to our friendship and what can be in the future. I try to stay open to that, but it takes two to tango,” Ariane explained. She continued, “I can’t just be willing to be in a friendship by myself. But I am open. She’s always been like my sister, and I don’t even know why we stopped conversing. And I’m at a point and place in my life like, if I’ve done something wrong to somebody or there’s something I need to talk about on my end or what they made me feel like, I’m going to let them know. And that hasn’t happened because the stopping happened on her end, not mine.”

The former mixologist expressed that she felt “abandoned” by her friend. She added, “And I don’t understand why. If I’d known why, I would have been [like], ‘Oh, OK, she’s mad at me, and this is what happened.’ But no, I honestly do not know what the f-ck happened.”

She continued, “We’ve been in each other’s lives way too long. I know so much sh-t. You know so much sh-t. It was a sisterhood, and it shouldn’t just have been, ‘I’m out, and I’m not going to tell you why.’ It should have never been that. It’s heartbreaking. It was like a breakup, and I didn’t know why. Like, what the f–k did I do? Tell me what I did as to why you broke up with me.”

As for her other former cast mates, Ariane said she still speaks to Erica Dixon, Melissa Scott, and even the show’s bad boy, Stevie J.

Fans were split over Ariane speaking on her former friendship with Mimi. Some people believed Mimi was in the wrong.

“They haven’t been friends since MiMi lied about the sex tape tbh 😩.”

“She seemed like a real friend to Mimi.”

While others believed Ariane wasn’t a good friend to begin with.

“Y’all funny asf MiMi never did her wrong ! If anything Ariane barely took up for MiMi especially with that sex tape !! You clowned yo friend on tv get a grip.”

Check out the full interview of Ariane talking about her love life, Mimi, and more in the clip down below.