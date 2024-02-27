Reps for Diddy Say Male Accuser Is ‘Shamelessly Looking for an Undeserved Payday’ Weeks After Alleged Victim Sought Donations to Sue Mogul Over Unpaid Producer Fees

A music producer has launched a sexual misconduct and RICO claims lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs and his associates. The 54-year-old’s legal team has moved swiftly to call the accuser a “liar” who is “shamelessly looking for an underserved payday.”

Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones Jr. filed his petition on Feb. 26 in the Southern District of New York. Among his accusations are claims that he was the target of unwanted sexual advances, forced to sleep with prostitutes, and allegations he was drugged and possibly raped after he awakened “naked, dizzy, and confused” in a bed with the Bad Boy Records executive and two sex workers. He is seeking $30 million.

Music producer Rodney Jones (L) accuses Diddy of sexual misconduct in a lawsuit filed weeks after launching a GoFundMe seeking assistance with court case against the mogul for unpaid royalties and fees related to “The Love Album: Off the Grid.” (Photos: @lilrodmadeit/Instagram)

“Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 [million] lawsuit shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday. His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines,” read a statement from Shawn Holley, the hip-hop figure’s recently obtained attorney.

She continued, “We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies. Our attempts to share this proof with Mr. Jones’ attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, have been ignored, as Mr. Blackburn refuses to return our calls. We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them.”

Yesterday, Bobbi Sternheim joined Diddy's legal team in the federal sexual assault lawsuit. Her client list includes Ghislaine Maxwell.



Today, Shawn Holley joined.



Holley's recent client list includes actor Danny Masterson and pitcher Trevor Bauer. pic.twitter.com/yMiiTANNfi — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) February 17, 2024

Jones claims he endured sexual harassment and unwanted touching and groping of his anus by Diddy from September 2022 through November 2023 while living with the industry veteran at residences in New York, Los Angeles, Florida, and a yacht in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Jones believes that he was being groomed for sex.

Additionally, the suit details the former billionaire, his associates, and his son Justin Combs as being part of a “RICO enterprise” amid claims that ecstasy, cocaine, illegal firearms, and laced alcoholic beverages are being provided to sex workers and underage girls. He further claims that he was forced to wear a Bad Boy hat while in Miami to signal to people that he was recruiting for Diddy.

A spokesperson for Justin, 30, said, “Justin Combs categorically denies these absurd allegations. They are all lies! This is a clear example of a desperate person taking desperate measures in hopes of a pay day. There will be legal consequences for all defamatory statements made about the Combs family.”

The lawsuit comes three weeks after publicly airing out his grievances over alleged underpayment for work he did on the embattled entertainer’s “The Love Album: Off the Grid.” Jones’ frustrations over a soured work experience with Diddy first made headlines when he launched a GoFundMe seeking donations totaling $50,000 to retain a legal team to further pursue his portion of publishing, royalties, and payment for contributions as a producer.

Thus far, he has raised a little over $1,4000. According to album information on Spotify, he is credited as a producer on “Sex in the Porsche,” “Stay Part 1,” “Deliver Me,” “Homecoming,” and “Reachin’,” though he believes he should’ve received credit for an additional three tracks.

Musicians/Producer Rodney Jones aka Lil Rod says here in his own words that Diddy has refused to give him proper publishing on 9 songs that he produced on the moguls latest album: pic.twitter.com/62EL9tdBdb — Just My Thoughts (@idoyayee) February 27, 2024

“Diddy’s negotiation tactics, to stall communications, dry out (my) funds, and have me negotiating out of desperation or without a real means of fighting back has forced me here!” he wrote about his then-six-month battle to resolve the business matters privately.

The project, which is the first release from Diddy’s R&B label, Love Records, was nominated for Best Progressive R&B Album at the 2024 Grammys. In a Feb. 7 video, Jones said that the fight dampened his ability to celebrate the nomination.

“I should be celebrating, but the truth is, I’m not. Taking this album on has required so much time…at a time, 16 hours, 24 hours a day, sometimes Diddy requests certain work to be done and tells us don’t go to sleep til it’s done, and we’ll be up for days trying to accomplish that,” said the musician, who claims he took a year off work to dedicate to the LP.

He further claimed that the mogul’s team had “hit me below the belt on so many situations just dealing with this. The contract that they giving me, the offer that they gave me is just disgusting. The producer fee, pennies. And on top of that, these guys are trying to steal my publishing.”

In a separate post, the multi-genre record maker shared a video of someone reading a text saying Jones “‘ain’t worth giving this kingdom to…he don’t control his publishing. I can solve his efforts with three other human beings,’” while seated beside Diddy.

Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, the producer suing Diddy for sexually harassing, drugging, and threatening him for over a year has also been fighting Diddy for his publishing over that same album he worked on. 👀 pic.twitter.com/uF6y1qWTwe — K-Dot The Kemist (@KDotTKL) February 27, 2024

The music executive chuckled at the insults in the short snippet. Context regarding the larger conversation was not provided, but Stevie J, who is also named in Jones’ lawsuit and credited on the album, acknowledged it when he came to his former label boss’s defense in the comments.

“Post the whole video don’t make it seem like n—gas sitting around joking on you x you didn’t produce 9 songs on the project. Adding a piano on a song doesn’t make you the producer adding bass on a song definitely doesn’t make you a producer. Tell the whole story on how you came in as an engineer, don’t get selective amnesia and don’t try to make the homie look like he stealing from you because clearly I know that ain’t the case! #DZ4Life,” declared the “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” personality.

Jones hit back at the former Bad Boy Records producer in part, suggesting that he could reach out privately instead of bashing him in the comments. “My number ain’t changed. Speaking of that your name is next to mine as a producer on ‘Deliver Me’ and no one else touched that track but me and J Dilla,” began his response.

Stevie J and Rodney Jones while in the studio working on “The Love Album: Off the Grid.” (Photo: @lilrodmadeit/Instagram)

He then wrote, “I’ve never been known of an engineer in this game as long as I’ve worked…If I’m an engineer why am I credited as a producer? and this video clearly speaks to them plotting on my pub. But what I’m most certain is you’re possibly working with them against me. I don’t give no f—ks about no DANGER ZONE. Them threats ain’t never worked.”

The court filing includes screenshots from an alleged sex tape of Stevie J and another man. Jones said he was forced to watch the footage at the behest of Diddy. “This is a normal practice in the music industry, look, even Stevie J is doing it,” allegedly said the REVOLT founder. However, adult film star D’Angelo “Knockout” Marquis claims it is he who is seen in the explicit images.

Mr Jones provided screen grabs in his lawsuit of what he says is Stevie J allegedly penetrating a Caucasian male https://t.co/gGR0h0eBtT pic.twitter.com/zKUE1YNl9i — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) February 27, 2024

“They will not bring him down off my name try again,” posted Marquis as the photos began to circulate. In another post confirming it was him, Jones said, “This is not him it’s me yall really be trying it.” He also wrote, “Yes I was at diddys party now what ?”

The lawsuit also accuses a female cousin of Diddy’s “Shawty Wop,” Yung Miami, of sexually assaulting him in a bathroom in November 2022 in Miami. Jones also claims he met Cuba Gooding Jr. at a yacht party in Miami, where the “Radio” actor was allegedly “touching, groping, and fondling Mr. Jones’s legs, his upper inner thighs near his groin, the small of his back near his buttocks and his shoulders.”

The mounting accusations against the “Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down” artist have made headlines since November when was sued by ex-girlfriend Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura. He quickly settled the case for a multi-million dollar settlement, but others alleging more allegations of rape, sex trafficking, and other offenses have since been filed by three Jane Does.

In his only personal message addressing the legal battles, Diddy wrote on Instagram that he will not remain silent and watch his character be assassinated or his reputation and legacy destroyed.