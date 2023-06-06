‘This Is My First Time’: Joseline Hernandez Gets Emotional While Performing Sober for the First Time In Over a Decade

Joseline Hernandez rose to fame in 2012 following her introduction on “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta.” Throughout her time on the show, the reality star turned singer earned herself quite the reputation for unapologetically speaking her truth.

It appears this trait is still true to her nature, as she shared some big news about her personal life during a recent performance.

Los Angeles, California – February 4: Joseline Hernandez attends WE tv Celebrates The Premiere of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition at Liaison Restaurant + Lounge on Feb. 4, 2020, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for WE tv)

For the first time in 12 years, Hernandez took the stage during a recent performance, where she received a standing ovation from concertgoers after sharing a new milestone that she has reached.

The Puerto Rican princess became noticeably emotional in a video from her show, where she revealed that this was her first time performing sober in front of a crowd in over a decade.

“The reason why I’m so emotional, ‘cause this is my first time that I’ve ever performed without any cocaine, without any pills,” Hernandez said.

The room heightened with cheers as the 36-year-old continued to speak while wiping tears from her eyes. The crowd then gave her her flowers, as their screams quickly turned into chants of her name, “Joseline! Joseline!”

After seemingly soaking up the moment, Hernandez continued, “This is the first time, in my 12 years of performing, that I’ve been on stage sober,” she reiterated.

The “LHHATL” alum described drugs as her “shield” whenever she went out on stage, but suggested that she no longer needed the protection they offered.

“I don’t know if I was so scared to do without it because it was like, like my shield. But it’s like, I feel so much better without it,” she shared as more praise erupted from the audience.

A clip from Hernandez’s performance was shared by The Shade Room on Instagram, where social media users quickly flooded the site’s comments section with congratulatory messages for the star.

“I’m happy for her. It takes a lot of courage to say that and most industry people won’t.”



“Addiction is a real thing shout out to her making a effort hope she continues her journey to her long life.”



“Awwww, keep going babe! You can do it.”

Hernandez’s message even found its way on Twitter, where one fan responded by typing, “Joseline is sober, i truly love that for her!”

In the past, Hernandez has opened up about her substance abuse. A few years back, she publicly stated that she removed drugs from her life after she became pregnant with her now 6-year-old daughter, Bonnie Bella, whom she shares with Stevie J.

During a 2017 appearance on “The Real,” she said she grew up in the projects of Puerto Rico and recalled going to the beach with no shoes on.

“I remember one day I was running to go meet my home girl, I was like a little kid. Um… ran and I got a needle stuck on my foot,” she shared. “The needle got stuck on my foot, I ran upstairs, my mama took it out. She sat me on the washing machine and gave me a kiss. I went right off on my business.”

The mother of one said it was the 1980s and she confirmed it was a “heroine needle” that was pulled from her foot. She later revealed that her father died from a “heroine overdose.”

Today, it seems as if she’s finally embarking on a healthier journey with supporters cheering her on along the way. Three years after leaving “LHH: ATL” in 2017, Hernandez launched her own show, “Joseline’s Cabaret,” on Zeus network. The show is currently in its fourth season.