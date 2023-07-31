‘Lil Eva a Teen Now’: Stevie J Fans Do A Double Take After Mimi Faust Shares Video of Him And Their Daughter Eva, Many Are Stunned By How Much She’s Grown

Stevie J’s followers want to know where the time has gone after seeing new photos of him in dad mode with one of his daughters.

A carousel of video clips of Stevie with his 13-year-old mini-me was posted on Instagram on July 30. He captioned the moments, “Eva’s Dad x Mom. It ain’t hard to tell.”

One video shows him and his daughter Eva Giselle Jordan grooving to “Come and Talk to Me” by Jodeci, and in a second video, the teen is seen teaching her dad a popular dance trend.

Stevie J, Eva Giselle Jordan and Mimi Faust Photo: Hitmansteviej_1/Instagram

Longtime fans were first introduced to Eva in 2012, when the former Bad Boy Records producer and her mother, Mimi Faust, appeared on the debut season of “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta.” At the time, Eva was a toddler, and her parents were still toiling with their on-and-off relationship, though they would ultimately call it quits at the end of the series’ first season.

Faust left the reality series produced by Mona Scott-Young after season nine. Since then, Eva has made seldom appearances in her mother’s and father’s social media posts. As a result, many of Stevie’s followers were in disbelief at how much she has grown.

“Stevieeeee..d—n time flies lil Eva a teen now…ayyyye next college,” read one comment. And “Man she’s growing up so fast!! Please tell her I said slow down!” read a second comment.

The sweet father-daughter moment prompted one fan to comment, “I’m in love with the way you smile when u you around your children.” Another person took notice of Eva and Stevie’s shared resemblance, writing, “She’s literally his replica so darn beautiful.”

The TV personality has six children, including a daughter named Bonnie Bella with ex Joseline Hernandez.

"CLASSIC Stevie J!!!" 😆💍💍💍



Mimi & Stevie reminisce on the moment when he proposed to both Mimi & Joseline… #LHHATL pic.twitter.com/gXd6OJux8M — Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) April 20, 2020

A picture that accompanied the post showed Stevie, Eva and Mimi sharing a fun moment as they made silly faces. More than a few people were happy to see the trio as a family unit. They left remarks such as “Yall mine as well get back together looks so nice together.”

The music veteran recently wrapped up a divorce from singer Faith Evans. The two were married for three years before she filed for divorce. The documents were filed two years ago, but were not finalized until July of this year.