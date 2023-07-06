‘Did Mary J Blige Teach the Aunties NOTHING!?!’: Faith Evans Settles Messy Divorce with Stevie J Months After He was Accused of Stealing Her Mercedes Van

Faith Evans and Stevie J have reportedly reached a settlement agreement in their divorce four months after he made headlines for being on vacation with another woman.

Court documents, obtained by RadarOnline, reveal that the “Love Like This” singer submitted a “written agreement” which details information about their marriage, joint property, and spousal support. It also covers attorney fees, however, the particulars are unknown at this time. But what appears to be very clear is that this marriage is over.

“There are irreconcilable differences that have led to the irremediable breakdown of the marriage or domestic partnership, and there is no possibility of saving the marriage or domestic partnership through counseling or other means,” the filing stated.

Evans shocked the world when she began appearing on “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ as a friend of the artist born Stevie Aaron Jordan and later became his lady. The two had known each other for decades but had never been romantically involved.

Fans were even more shocked when the former couple exchanged nuptials in a Las Vegas hotel room amongst family and friends in June 2018.

Initially, they appeared to be in love but Stevie’s history of being a player and having multiple women on his “bus” came to light. In 2019, he seemingly implied that the “One More Chance” vocalist cheated on him in now-deleted tweets.

Two years later, the “I’ll Be Missing You” singer found herself in legal trouble after she was arrested for allegedly attacking him. Surprisingly, it was Stevie who filed for divorce in November 2021.

Stevie J. and Faith Evans attend the “Biggie Inspires” Art Exhibit & Celebration at William Vale Hotel on September 13, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

The 51-year-old publicly apologized to Evans on Mother’s Day last year and the former pair spent the Fourth of July weekend together. Later that month he penned a loving Instagram post to belatedly mark their four-year anniversary.

However, Evans moved forward with the divorce and objected to Stevie’s demand for spousal support. In March of this year he was spotted kissing a much younger woman, and nearly 30 days later he was ordered to return Evans’ Mercedes Sprinter van after allegedly stealing it to go to Coachella.

With the drama seemingly being over, fans seem to approve of this union ending, though some wished it had never begun.

“Had no business marrying that man in the first place!! He turned out to be exactly what we all saw on tv and she already knew this!”

“Let this be a lesson that not all beef cake is good cake.”

“Faith definitely played herself marrying Sleezy J.”

“Did Mary J Blige teach the aunties NOTHING!?!”

Stevie J requests spousal support in divorce from Faith Evans. pic.twitter.com/NzOASYDInm — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) December 6, 2021

Blige married her former manager and record producer Martin “Kendu” Isaacs in 2003. The Grammy winner filed for divorce in 2016 after accusing him of misusing more than $400,000 of her money on another woman.

However, their divorce wasn’t final until 2018, and she was ordered to pay him $30,000 a month in alimony despite his lawyers requesting quadruple the amount.

Her 2022 song, “Rent Money,” was created from the pain she endured from her very public divorce from Isaacs.

During an iHeart Radio special with host Angie Martinez, the 52-year-old admitted she was “very angry” when she made the song due to her ex-husband alleging he was “unemployable.” He also claimed that it was “impossible” for him to pay rent on his own.

The Oscar-nominated actress explained that she was struggling financially and had to go on tour because she didn’t have enough money to pay her own rent.

“I didn’t have no money to pay my rent and all this other stuff,” Blige continued. “But it’s also a metaphor like, I didn’t have my soul. I was just drained of everything. So it was time for somebody to pay; sometimes you just feel like somebody gotta pay.”

The “Real Love” vocalist went on a 23-city tour in honor of her 15th studio album, “Good Morning Gorgeous,” between September and October 2022. She now encourages women to sign prenups if they make more than their spouse.

This was not the case for Evans and Jordan.