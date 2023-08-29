‘He Look Fit and Stuffed at the Same Time’: Fans Call Out Stevie J for Constantly Skipping Leg Day After He Flexes His Muscles New Workout Video

Stevie J is back with another workout video, and fans couldn’t wait to crack jokes about his lower body.

The “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” alum shared a video of himself flexing his upper body muscles in a mirror, after he seemingly finished working out.

In the recording, Stevie rocked a pair of light-washed jeans that sagged just below his hips while sporting a titled bucket hat on his head.

Stevie J’s new workout video in jeans derails after fans zoom in on his slim legs. (Pictured: @hitmansteviej_1/Instagram)

The 51-year-old added a black heart emoji and a flexed bicep emoji to his video. His post soon was shared on The Shade Room’s page, where social media users zoomed in on Stevie’s questionable gym apparel.

“Working out in jeans and a bucket hat is wild.”

“People that workout in jeans should be escorted to the nearest exit of the gym.”

A few individuals also suggested that Stevie couldn’t possibly work out his full body while wearing such tight-fitted pants.

“Any N—a wearing jeans in the gym def don’t train legs.”

“He look fit and stuffed at the same time.”

“N—-s always skipping leg day.”

This isn’t the first time Stevie J’s lower body attracted the attention of social media critics. In April, the father of six showed off his muscular body while sporting a pair of jeans and Timberland boots.

His video quickly derailed after several fans noticed that his legs appeared to be smaller than the rest of his body.

Stevie J working out that upper body💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/ZzQBMSsKO2 — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) April 11, 2023

Another noticeable feature on Stevie’s body is the large face tattoo he has of his ex-wife, Faith Evans, on his stomach.

He and the “Soon as I Get Home” singer went public with their relationship in 2016 and got hitched in 2018 while in Las Vegas.

The former couple faced backlash from the public, due to Evans’ romantic relationship with her late husband, rapper The Notorious B.I.G. During their ‘90s love affair, Stevie was good friends with the New York artist. Despite the naysayers, Evans and Stevie didn’t hide their love from the world.

However, things went left in 2019 after Stevie accused Evans of cheating on him in now-deleted tweets. Two years later, the “Love Like This” songstress was arrested for reportedly attacking her then-husband. In November 2021, Stevie officially filed for divorce from his Grammy-winning wife.

Nevertheless, the couple appeared to be headed in a better direction after they were spotted out together for the Fourth of July weekend. That same month, Stevie penned a heartfelt anniversary message for Evans.

Unfortunately, it seemed like their relationship drama was just too messy to repair, as their divorce was finalized in July. Information about the “written agreement” they submitted was not shared with the public.